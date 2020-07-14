CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Colleagues remembered Illya Copeland on Monday as a man who made a big impact on Murray County in the short time he lived and worked there.
Copeland, executive director of the Murray County Industrial Development Authority and the Development Authority of Murray County, passed away on Friday after a motorcycle wreck on Fort Mountain. He was 48.
"Illya will be missed badly by Murray County," said Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan. "He and I became good friends. All he wanted to do is grow Murray County so people had a place to work and support their families. He loved these mountains we have here."
A native of Tifton, Copeland took over the leadership at the Industrial Development Authority in 2017. He had previously served as executive director of the Joint Development Authority of Jeff Davis County, Hazlehurst and Denton in South Georgia. He served as interim president of the Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce for several months in 2018.
"Illya was one of a kind!" said chamber President Nicole Densmore. "He had a 'can do' attitude and strived daily to make Murray County better. He was passionate about his work and bringing industries to Murray County. Illya made friends easily and had a great attitude about life. He continuously offered support to the Murray County chamber and to me as well. His presence in the Murray County community will be greatly missed."
During Copeland's time with the Industrial Development Authority, Murray County attracted a GE Appliances logistics center and the U.S. headquarters and a manufacturing plant for Chinese-based Huali Floors, and the Appalachian Regional Port near Crandall opened.
A private funeral service will be Tuesday in the chapel of Albritton Funeral Directors in Tifton.
