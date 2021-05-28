DALTON, Ga. — “Festivals are back in downtown Dalton,” said the Dalton Civitan Club’s Heath Patterson, and that starts Saturday with a festival at the Burr Performing Arts Park featuring six bands.
“Getting the go-ahead to perform live music outside was like seeing a light at the end of the tunnel in this (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Jack Hitchens, who plays keyboard and harmonica for The Keepers, set to take the stage around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. “I know people have suffered real pain and loss from COVID-19 and it’s effects, (but) I hope events like this music festival offer at least a small sense of normalcy and healing in 2021.”
Concerts were one of many activities affected by the pandemic, but as America emerges from the grip of COVID-19, “I don’t think any of us have ever been as ready to get out and play in front of a group of people,” said Hitchens, who plays various instruments, from piano and drums to harmonica and the guitar. “The fact that it’s all for a good cause just makes it that much more satisfying.”
Each of Saturday’s bands is either based in Dalton or has at least one member from Dalton, said Patterson, a longtime member of the Dalton Civitan Club, the organization putting on the festival. “All net proceeds raised by Dalton Civitan Club benefit local community organizations, including the Creative Arts Guild, Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity and Dalton State College, among others,” he said.
Though Hitchens has lived in Athens and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, he grew up in Dalton, and he’s “learned from my time away that Dalton has a surprisingly rich talent pool of musicians for a town its size,” he said. “I’d put it up against (anywhere), so I love playing locally to showcase that talent.”
Meg Scalise, a vocalist for the Pink Floyd Tribute band Interstellar Echoes, was raised in Dalton and is a Dalton High School alumna. This will be her first performance in Dalton since she was in school.
Her high school choral director, Andy Baker, and theater director, Wes Phinney, “really lit my fire” for singing and performing, she said. “I was also lucky to be raised in a very musical family.”
Scalise, who now resides in Atlanta, was “brought up on classic rock,” like Pink Floyd, by her parents, so “I’ve loved this music for so long,” and she was “honored and grateful” to join Interstellar Echoes about 30 months ago, she said. “It’s a seven-piece band of really phenomenal musicians (who are all) masters of their instruments.”
VIP tickets include seating close to the stage, access to a covered VIP area, free food from Dos Bros and a pair of drinks, while general admission tickets are for lawn seating/standing, so a camping chair or blanket is recommended for the latter, Patterson said. Tickets, and more details about the festival, are available online at https://tinyurl.com/4hhtmc6a.
The festival kicks off at 2 p.m. with Ramble House, while the headliner, Interstellar Echoes, is scheduled to take the stage around 8:30 p.m., he said. “From Latin to R&B (to) ‘90s Grunge to Pink Floyd, this show will have something for everyone.”
Anyone with an interest in Pink Floyd music “will want to come out Saturday,” Scalise said. “We play all of the highlights and big numbers — we play most of ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ (album) — but also some pretty deep cuts, like some of the solo stuff from Roger Waters and David Gilmour.”
“The Great Gig in the Sky” is one of Scalise’s favorite numbers, because “I have a big solo on that one,” but she’s also enamored with “anything that gets the crowd up, moving and singing along, like ‘Another Brick in the Wall,’” she said. “Comfortably Numb” is another number that “brings people to life, and we often do that as our closing” song.
“But, it’s not just the music,” she said. “We bring lots of lights and lasers to make it an immersive experience, and a lot of people say they feel like they’ve traveled back in time.”
The Dalton Civitan Club, the “oldest civic club in Dalton, chartered July 28, 1921, is turning 100 years old this year, and we will have celebrations throughout the year,” Patterson said. The club meets at the Dalton Golf & Country Club on the first and third Wednesday of each month at noon, and “all are welcome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.