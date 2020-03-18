DALTON, Ga. — Dalton has its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Hamilton Medical Center.
“Hamilton Medical Center has received confirmation of a positive test for COVID-19 as has occurred at many hospitals in the surrounding counties,” according to a post Tuesday night on the Hamilton Health Care System Facebook page.
Beginning today the hospital will have a no visitors policy, with limited exceptions.
“In similar response as is being done at other hospitals, we will only allow visitors in certain extraordinary circumstances,” according to the Facebook post. “We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and encourage family and friends to utilize alternative forms of communication with their loved ones.”
As of noon on Tuesday, Georgia had 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the state Department of Public Health. One death has been attributed to COVID-19. There have been cases reported in surrounding counties, including two in Gordon County, six in Floyd County and 10 in Bartow County.
COVID-19 has been reported in all 50 states. More than 5,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 100 people have died from the virus.
The hospital advises that anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (which include a fever, a dry cough and respiratory problems) or has been exposed to the virus to contact their primary care provider. The hospital provided these tips:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Follow social distancing guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.