DALTON, Ga. —
The Wash Me Pink Color Run scheduled for Saturday in Dalton has been canceled "due to the coronavirus and the potential for community spread," according to officials with Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee.
The event was to be held at Dalton Green Park in downtown. Staff at Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee have been in contact with city of Dalton officials to reschedule the event.
“As an organization that promotes health and wellness, we wanted to do our part in keeping the community safe, especially with the participation of those who have or are experiencing a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Dawn Eaton, CEO of Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee. "We want to thank our presenting partners, FieldTurf and Tarkett, and the 300-plus individuals who have already registered for this event to join Komen Central Tennessee in the fight against breast cancer."
The annual run "raises money for breast cancer research and to provide services in six counties in North Georgia for uninsured/underinsured individuals to provide education, screening, diagnostics and other services related to breast cancer," according to the organization.
This is the second public event to be canceled in Dalton this week due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). The 2020 Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Classic was scheduled for Dalton High School on Saturday. The event, which features top male and female players from around the state, was canceled Tuesday and will not be rescheduled.
