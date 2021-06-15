DALTON, Ga. — District Attorney Bert Poston will not pursue criminal charges against a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy who used a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to end the chase of a vehicle that was followed by two deaths.
In a letter to Sheriff Scott Chitwood, Poston wrote that Deputy Christopher Hicks “faced a rapidly evolving situation which presented a clear danger to the public and with mere moments to decide on and execute a course of conduct to resolve the situation. ... Hicks’ decision to end the pursuit with a PIT maneuver as authorized by his immediate supervisor was an objectively reasonable choice under the circumstances. As such, and in the absence of any evidence of malice, the evidence would not support a finding of criminal negligence in order to support a criminal prosecution against ... Hicks.
“The state will therefore not be pursuing any charges against ... Hicks or any other person in connection with this death investigation.”
Chitwood said he was “very pleased” with Poston’s decision.
“Our internal investigation also found that Deputy Hicks acted and followed proper guidelines and procedures as set forth by the policy and procedure manual for the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office,” Chitwood said.
According to a Georgia State Patrol crash report, on Feb. 25 Zachary Lumpkin was driving a 1992 Ford Ranger south on Highway 41/State Route 3 near Robin Hood Drive in southern Whitfield County at about 7:45 p.m. The report said Lumpkin was “fleeing” from a “marked” sheriff’s office patrol car “with blue lights and siren activated” driven by Hicks.
The report said the deputy “performed a PIT maneuver to terminate the pursuit” while the Ranger was traveling south “in the north travel lane.” The patrol car struck the Ranger “in the right rear with the left front of” the patrol car. The Ranger “rotated clockwise and slid sideways onto the west shoulder until going airborne.” The driver’s side of the Ranger struck a power pole and the vehicle “overturned, coming to an uncontrolled final rest facing southwest on the west shoulder on its top side.”
Lumpkin, 25, of Resaca, and passenger Shadow Stanley, 20, of Dalton were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Poston’s letter, at the time of his death Lumpkin “had already accumulated five prior felony convictions and ... had two active felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant pending.” “The day prior to his death, Lumpkin had fled on foot from officers attempting to serve those warrants,” Poston wrote.
Poston wrote that on Feb. 25 a confidential source told deputies Lumpkin would be in a “possibly stolen” red Ford Ranger truck at or near the Pilot Travel Center on Connector 3 and that “he would have a large amount of methamphetamine as well as a sawed-off shotgun ... .” Poston wrote that Hicks and other officers “developed a plan to safely take Mr. Lumpkin into custody at the Pilot by boxing him while in the parking lot.”
Shortly after 7 p.m, officers saw a vehicle matching the description they were given near the entrance to the Pilot. They “converged on” the area but it turned out not to be Lumpkin. At that point, Lumpkin’s vehicle approached and headed for the exit. One deputy gave “verbal commands to the driver but the vehicle accelerated, nearly striking” the deputy and exiting onto the bypass “at a high rate of speed and without headlights.” Poston noted it was dark already.
As the officers got into their vehicles to pursue him, “Lumpkin headed east on the bypass at a high rate of speed, traveling in a turn lane and on the wrong side of the road while failing to yield to other motorists and continuing to drive without headlights,” Poston wrote.
As the chase continued onto South Dixie Highway, Poston wrote, vehicles were forced to “brake in order to avoid a collision” and deputies saw “motorists on either side of the roadway who appeared to have taken evasive action to avoid Lumpkin. Hicks continued to observe Lumpkin driving erratically including on the wrong side of the road and without headlights.”
As the chase neared Sherwood Drive, Hicks “announced his intention to PIT the vehicle” and his supervisor gave him permission. Lumpkin slammed on his brakes, “nearly causing a sideswipe between the two vehicles.”
“Around this time, a passenger, later determined to be Mr. Stanley, was observed sticking his arms out the passenger-side window in what appeared to be an attempt to communicate his desire to surrender,” Poston wrote.
Hicks tried the PIT maneuver again around Robin Hood Drive.
“At the time of this second attempt, Lumpkin was on the wrong side of the road, still without headlights, and at least one innocent motorist was approaching from the south,” Poston wrote. At this point, Lumpkin was less than a half mile from the Carbondale Road intersection and traveling at 60-80 mph.
Poston wrote that the second PIT was “successful in that it ended the chase.”
“However, Lumpkin continued to resist and his actions caused the vehicle to spin out and leave the west side of the roadway sideways where it collided with a power pole before dropping off the side of (the) road and striking a concrete culvert,” he wrote. The vehicle came to rest on its roof. Lumpkin was ejected and Stanley was trapped inside.
“I’ve not found any instance in Georgia or any other state where an officer has been criminally prosecuted for performing a PIT maneuver,” Poston wrote.
“The law is clear that an officer legally pursuing a fleeing suspect has the right to use some level of force in order to end the pursuit and apprehend the suspect,” he wrote. “The law is also clear that a suspect fleeing in a motor vehicle poses a substantial risk to other motorists and pedestrians such that the use of force to stop the vehicle is often warranted even when that force poses some risk of harm to the fleeing suspect.”
Poston wrote “there is no evidence whatsoever that ... Hicks acted with malice or any ill will towards the occupants of the vehicle or had any intent to harm them. It is undisputed that his intent was to safely end the pursuit before any harm could come to the public from allowing the chase to continue.”
“In determining what is objectively reasonable, the courts have balanced the risk to the public from either continuing the chase or discontinuing the chase and allowing the suspect to escape against the risk to the suspect and any other occupants of the suspect’s vehicle for taking action to stop the suspect’s vehicle,” Poston wrote.
He wrote there were “some factors that weighed against using the PIT maneuver and some that cut both ways.”
“The primary factor against using the PIT was the presence of an unknown passenger in the vehicle who was also put at risk even though he was not the one who created the dangerous chase in the first place and was in fact signaling to officers that he wished to surrender,” Poston wrote.
But Poston found “there were substantial factors weighing in favor of the PIT.” He cited Lumpkin’s prior felony convictions, his history of fleeing from officers attempting to arrest him and “reliable information” that he was involved in the drug trade and was armed.
“While his identity was known such that the pursuit could have been terminated and an arrest attempt made later, there would have been clear risks associated with that approach as well,” Poston wrote. “Lumpkin had already put the public at risk that evening by speeding out of the original parking lot where the chase started with no headlights and by cutting off other traffic. He passed through a school zone at a high rate of speed likewise with no headlights. And he was rapidly approaching oncoming traffic and a busy intersection, still at a high rate of speed and still without headlights and on the wrong side of the road. Even if officers had ended the pursuit, there is no particular reason to believe that Lumpkin would have slowed down significantly, changed his driving behavior or turned on his headlights in the short time before arriving at Carbondale Road.”
Poston said his review was aided by video from the bodycams worn by Hicks and other deputies as well as dashcam videos from patrol cars, although he noted Hicks’ vehicle did not have a camera.
