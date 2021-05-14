DALTON, Ga. — The members of the Dalton Board of Education approved a tentative reduction in the fiscal year 2022 property tax rate this week, rolling it back from 8.2 to 8.1 mills.
If the board members opt to finalize that reduction in August, it will be the first reduction in 13 years, said Theresa Perry, Dalton Public Schools’ chief financial officer. “It does seem possible to reduce (the property tax rate due to) the federal funding we’re seeing as well as our strong fund balance.”
In August 2020, school board members approved an operating property tax rate of 8.2 mills, and that’s been consistent since fiscal year 2015. The 2022 fiscal year starts July 1.
Dalton Public Schools has received approximately $2 million from the initial federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, $7 million from the second CARES Act and $17 million from the federal American Rescue Plan of 2021, Perry said. “The majority of” funds from the second CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan will be spent in fiscal year 2022 and 2023, as all funds must be exhausted by fiscal year 2024.
The school system is utilizing initial CARES Act funds this fiscal year for expenses like technology upgrades and custodial staff salaries and benefits, she said. Funds from the second CARES Act in fiscal year 2022 will cover similar expenditures, such as $900,000 for technology, $866,000 for paraprofessionals’ salaries and benefits, and $435,000 for custodial salaries and benefits.
The fiscal year 2022 budget includes spending roughly $7 million from the American Rescue Plan, including $2 million for technology improvements, $944,000 for 11 interventionists and credit recovery specialists, $500,000 for elementary paraprofessionals and $321,000 for four English Language educators, she said. In fiscal year 2024, “we need to be ready to pick up about $3.9 million in expenditures” that the school system will have been covering with federal funds in prior years.
However, that estimate “is with no increases in equalization (funding from the state) or taxes or” state funding in the interim, said Superintendent Tim Scott. “We’ve been fortunate in the past, and we hope that’ll happen again.”
For example, it’s possible that as the economy rebounds from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, austerity measures instituted by the state will end or at least be reduced, restoring full funding to school systems, Scott added.
“We’ll have to wait and see, (but) I’m feeling optimistic about things moving forward.”
The school board members also approved a tentative fiscal year 2022 budget. That proposal estimates total general fund expenses of $85.1 million and general fund revenues of $83.3 million. That would mean a projected ending general fund balance at the conclusion of fiscal year 2022 of nearly $18 million, down from the estimated general fund balance of more than $19 million at the end of the current fiscal year.
The tentative fiscal year 2022 budget includes 17 additional positions for a cost of roughly $1 million, including a half-dozen new Exceptional Student Services (ESS) employees.
Nearly 1,000 of the school system’s almost 8,000 students now require ESS, a jump of more than 200 in only a few years, according to Pam Wiles, ESS director. Roughly 14% of Dalton Public Schools’ students now require at least some ESS.
The tentative fiscal year 2022 budget also includes increases to the pay scales for educators, which would cost about $1 million, and “we hope to be the highest in our region” with the increases, Perry said. Exact salary increases depend on many factors, including experience and level of education, but many teachers will likely see salary bumps of $1,400 to $1,700.
Dalton Public Schools was once at the top of the region for teacher pay, but has slipped in recent years, and raising salaries has been a board priority as attracting and retaining quality educators is one of four pillars of Dalton Public Schools’ strategic plan, said Matt Evans, chairman of the school board. “It’s great to see that” reflected in this proposed budget.
The tentative fiscal year 2022 budget estimates $5.5 million in equalization funding from the state, “our highest-ever (figure) to date,” Perry said. Equalization funding ranks school systems by property wealth per number of students, then allots funds to systems that have less property wealth per student than the state average.
Dalton Public Schools will conduct a second public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget during the next school board meeting, scheduled for Monday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Dalton Middle School in the quad, Perry said. The school board members could adopt a final fiscal year 2022 budget during that meeting, while adoption of the final property tax rate for fiscal year 2022 is slated for the school board’s August meeting.
