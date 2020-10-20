Dalton City Council members told not to cut employees' pensions

DALTON, Ga. — Dalton resident Victoria Parker gestured toward the city employees lining the walls of the City Council chambers at City Hall Monday night.
“These faces have given years of service, their lives,” she said. “When it rains and that power is out, who do we call on? Those people with the expertise. When there’s a fire ... who runs inside? When there’s a drive-by shooting, who runs towards the gunfire? Police officers. They’ve given up anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, other very important family events to give that life of service to this city.”
City employees, family members and supporters packed City Hall to express their concerns about Resolution No. 20-21, which was removed by the council members from the agenda at the start of the meeting.
The resolution said it would expand “city employee retirement benefits.” And it did call for providing more city funding for the defined contribution plan that all city employees hired since July 2002 are covered by. A defined contribution plan is similar to a 401(k) in which employees can put in a share of their paycheck in each pay period and their employer puts in some matching funds.
But what had city workers and others concerned was a provision that said the “mayor and council desire to freeze the level of benefits of the defined benefit plan as of Dec. 31, 2021.”
The defined benefit plan is the pension that covers all city employees hired before July 2002. According to data provided by the city, some 105 of the city’s 398 full-time employees are covered by the pension plan. Those numbers do not include Dalton Utilities employees.
If the pension is frozen, employees would stop accruing benefits. That would mean that long-time employees who have not worked the 25 years under the system to earn full benefits would receive only a fraction of the pension they had been counting on.
Data released by the city show the move could save the city $10 million.
Gary Hill, a Dalton Utilities employee and chairman of the city’s pension board, said he was not aware of the proposed change until the agenda for Monday’s meeting was released on Friday.
“When we were hired, we were told ‘This is what we are going to give you,” he said.
He said the city should honor its commitment to those employees.
Mayor David Pennington, who put the resolution on the agenda, said the resolution was just to start the process of looking at changes to city benefits.
“This resolution doesn’t commit us to any firm changes,” he said. “We would have to do that by ordinance.”
Council members said they have been discussing for some time ways to make the defined contribution system, which covers more than two-thirds of city employees, more attractive in order to retain employees and attract new employees.
“That was really the spirit behind this,” said council member Derek Waugh.
The city and Dalton Utilities put some $5 million total into the pension plan this year. The total match paid into city employees’ defined contribution plan was $421,000.
“There does seem to be something unfair about the fact we are spending so much on a third of our employees,” said council member Gary Crews.
Changes to the defined contribution plan outlined in the resolution would provide each employee with a 5% core benefit, i.e., the city would put an amount equal to the employee’s salary into his retirement account as well as a match of up to 5%. Data provided by the city show the core benefit would cost the city $850,000 a year, and if each employee took the full 5% match it would cost another $850,000.
But some council members said they did not know that a pension freeze would be part of the resolution until the agenda was released.
“We knew the resolution had been put on the agenda, but we did not know the exact wording,” said Crews.
Council member Tyree Goodlett said he wants to make sure the council “does the right thing by all employees.”
“This is personal for me because my dad worked for Public Works,” he said. “So I know the sacrifice these men and women make. I know what it’s like to have a father who wakes up at 2 in the morning to go clean the streets.”
