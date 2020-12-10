DALTON, Ga. — The Dalton City Council has voted 4-0 to allow some businesses that have city alcoholic beverage licenses to deliver alcoholic beverages to people within the city limits who set up an account with the business. Breweries, distilleries and businesses that don’t sell packaged alcohol are not allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages.
“The situation with COVID-19 has hurt a lot of businesses and forced them to change the way they do things,” said City Council member Gary Crews. “A lot of supermarkets and restaurants now have curbside pickup for customers who maybe don’t want to come inside. This is just an extension of that. We want to be a business-friendly city and make it easier for our businesses to do business.”
House Bill 879, signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in August and followed by the City Council, permits local governments to allow the delivery of alcoholic beverages by restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores and package stores. The bill had been in the works before the pandemic, but some legislators cited the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses as one of their reasons for passing it.
The law allows those firms to deliver unopened containers of beer, wine and distilled spirits that have been sealed by their manufacturer, subject to all other state and local laws. The businesses can contract with third-party delivery firms to deliver the beverages.
Delivery drivers must be at least 21, have a valid Georgia driver’s license, pass a criminal background check and pass a training course from the state Department of Revenue.
They must verify that the person they deliver a beverage to is at least 21. They cannot deliver a beverage to someone who appears to be intoxicated.
Dalton Police Chief Cliff Cason said just as the police department performs “compliance checks” on restaurants, convenience stores and grocery stores to make sure they are not selling to those who are underage, officers will also do such checks on delivery drivers.
“We do those checks when we get calls from concerned citizens who say they think underage persons are purchasing from those places,” he said. “If we get a call about one of the firms delivering these beverages we will check it out.”
Some Dalton residents said Tuesday they believe the law is a good idea.
“It will help businesses, and it might keep some drunk drivers off the road,” said Bill Johnson.
“With COVID so rampant right now, some people are trying to stay at home as much as they can,” said Jill Reynolds. “This will be good for them.”
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
