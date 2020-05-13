DALTON, Ga. — Seniors at Dalton High School will have a different kind of graduation ceremony this year due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: a drive-thru commencement.
Though "we hope to have a traditional graduation July 25 if we're allowed to bring everyone together," Dalton Public Schools understands not all students may be available at that time, said Tim Scott, superintendent. For example, some students may have already started military service.
Dalton High School seniors are invited to a drive-thru graduation next week Monday-Friday at Harmon Field.
At Harmon Field, "we'll have 25 hours celebrating graduates," as festivities are scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. each day next week, said Steve Bartoo, Dalton High School's principal. Graduates, more than 450 of them, can come to the field in one car with their families, then exit the vehicle to walk across the stage and collect their diploma before they are picked up by those vehicles. The process is organized alphabetically.
As students hit center stage, their names will be read; families can take photos from their cars, but not depart them, Bartoo said. The proceedings will also be professionally photographed and professionally videotaped.
This week, families can take photos on the field daily from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 7 p.m., he said. The field has banners hanging that honor the graduates.
Vehicles will remain on the sidelines of the football field, where the surface "is much harder and compact," and there will be plywood on the field, said Rusty Lount, director of operations for Dalton Public Schools. The field will be "fully protected."
This week, seniors are returning their school-issued devices and other materials while receiving their graduation cords, stoles and yearbooks, Bartoo said. Students do not have to exit their vehicles during this drive-thru process.
For Morris Innovative High School, seniors are invited back to the school, along with two family members, to receive their diploma Thursday-Saturday or next Monday-Friday. The seniors make an appointment for their spot.
Morris will celebrate in the school's gym, but social distancing will be practiced, said Principal Pat Hunt. "They'll be in their regalia and get their diplomas," as well as any awards and/or cords they've earned.
Senior photos and quotes will be in the background during the gym celebrations, Hunt said. Individuals will enter on one end and exit at another in order to limit contact between people.
The 60-70 graduates and their families will have 30 minutes in the gym, she said. While visitors are asked to wear masks, they can remove them for photos and video recordings.
Videos of the proceedings will be recorded, Hunt said. Students and family members can take their own photos in two different areas of the gym that will be set up for that purpose.
Dalton Public Schools seniors can receive their high school transcripts this month, if they need them for colleges, Scott said. They won't have to wait until July, even if the system holds commencement that month.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.