Dalton Mall Chick-fil-A closed after coronavirus diagnoses

DALTON, Ga. — The Chick-fil-A at the Dalton Mall has been closed because some employees there were diagnosed with the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our team members and guests," the company said in a statement. "After learning that team members at Chick-fil-A Dalton Mall were diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant proactively closed and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and local health department guidelines.”
The company did not say how long the restaurant will remain closed or how many employees tested positive.
Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District, said the restaurant closed on its own and was not closed by public health officials.
Stan Jones said he had planned to eat at the restaurant on Wednesday and was surprised to see it closed.
"I come here (to the mall) to walk a couple of times a week and usually get something at the Chick-fil-A," he said. "I hope it opens soon."
Officials at Hull Property Group, the Augusta-based company that owns the mall, did not immediately return a telephone message on Wednesday.
To read more about the steps Chick-fil-A is taking to offer safe service at its restaurants, go to https://tinyurl.com/yczefljt.
