Dalton man charged with murder denied bond a second time

DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man charged with murder in Murray County for the shooting death of a 27-year-old Chatsworth man has been denied bond a second time in Superior Court by Judge William Boyett.
Justin Hooker and Nadya Swartz of Crandall, also charged with murder, had previously been denied bond on April 1.
Swartz is the ex-girlfriend of Kenneth Bunn, whose body was found on March 16 at about 4 p.m. at Carlton Petty Road at the Conasauga River Bridge, sheriff's office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport has said. Hooker was Swartz' current boyfriend, Davenport said.
Davenport said Bunn was shot where his body was found.
"The area was processed by investigators of the Murray County Sheriff's Office and the Region One Georgia Bureau of Investigation," a press release from Davenport and Sheriff Gary Langford said. "It was quickly determined that the deceased male was the victim of a homicide."
"Murray County Sheriff's Office investigators and special agents of the GBI started poring over evidence and chasing down leads immediately," the press release said. "The victim of this homicide was identified as Kenneth Bunn of Chatsworth through pictures, clothing, tattoos and other information provided from witnesses."
