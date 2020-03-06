Dalton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 15 years on probation after that with sexual offender conditions and restrictions, the district attorney’s office said.
Paul Edward Watkins, 49, faced eight counts of sexual exploitation of children and also was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, which the district attorney’s office declined to prosecute given the guilty pleas to the sexual exploitation of children charges.
Watkins was arrested by the Dalton Police Department on Oct. 10 of last year. According to the indictments against him, Watkins possessed materials “depicting” minors “engaged in sexually explicit conduct ...”
According to a police department incident report that included several supplements, on Oct. 10 detectives with the Conasauga Safe Streets Task Force helped the state Department of Community Supervision with a compliance check on Watkins.
“Information had been previously obtained that Watkins ... was possibly in possession of child pornography,” the incident report said. “During a search of his residence, multiple pornographic videos and pictures were located on his digital devices involving children engaged in sexual acts,” the report said.
An officer later copied pictures and videos of suspected child pornography from reports of Watkins’ cellphone and a tablet onto two discs that contained 1,027 images and 428 videos of suspected child pornography.
“These discs were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through the U.S. Postal Inspector liaison for possible identification purposes,” the report said.
The report said an analysis of Watkins’ cellphone found that he used applications that were cloud content management and file sharing services. Those services reported files connected to an email address believed to be Watkins’ email address to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
In January of this year, an officer wrote in a supplement to the incident report that he received a Child Identification Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“NCMEC was able to identify victims in 113 image files and victims in 20 video files,” the supplement said. “There were a total of 53 series of files identified with contact information for investigators all over the world related to the investigations associated with these victims.”
