Dalton native Jones hosts new hunting show on Fox streaming service

Hunting, fishing and firearms have long been a big part of Dalton native Johnny "Joey" Jones life.
"Hunting and fishing in north Georgia helped make me who I am," said Jones, a retired U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and a contributor to Fox News.
"One of the things I pride myself on is that I bring to Fox News a flyover, blue collar, middle America background," he said. "From that comes a modest set of hobbies — hunting and fishing and guns. They are all something I'm very passionate about."
His role with Fox News has grown over the past year and out of that came "Fox Nation Outdoors," a six-part series which debuts Monday on the Fox Nation streaming service. In each episode, Jones embarks on a two-day hunting trip with a friend: musician Ted Nugent, retired four-star Marine Gen. Walter Boomer, actor and former UFC world champion Randy Couture, country music singer Granger Smith and NASCAR’s Kurt Busch and Richard Childress.
"They all hunt in their everyday lives," he said. "Most of them, we went to their home or their home state, and hunted what they hunted growing up and talked about their childhoods and their lives."
Shooting the series took him from the low country of South Carolina to the hill country of Texas to the Great Plains in Nebraska.
"We hunted in states I've never hunted in before and with methods I've never hunted with before," he said. "For instance, if you hunt water fowl, ducks and geese, in Georgia, you hunt in flooded pines or a lake or pond. But if you to Nebraska to the North Platte River you hunt in water that has ice floating in it and is half a mile wide. Getting to see something like that really connects you with life."
Jones says viewers will get to know his guests better and learn about their lives.
"If you know Ted Nugent from 'Cat Scratch Fever,' that's great," he said. "If you know him because of some political statement, that's great. But if you really want to know Ted Nugent, watch this episode and see the work he puts into his farm every single day when the camera isn't around. You see the source of his passion for hunting and for guns and for the Second Amendment. Any restriction there would affect his everyday life."
Jones says viewers will also get to know more about why hunting is so important to him and to his guests.
"One of my guests, Granger Smith, survived the worst tragedy a parent can imagine, the loss of a child," he said. "He talks about how he's got to keep living and moving forward. He's got to keep living in honor of his lost child, and part of that is to be the best version of himself he can be and continue to do the things that give him satisfaction, such as hunting and communing with nature."
Jones served two combat deployments and eight years of active duty in the Marine Corps. In 2010, he suffered a life-changing injury while deployed in Afghanistan as an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician. An IED (improvised explosive device) blast cost him both legs below the knees.
"Everyone, because of my injury, talks about how grateful they are for my service," he said. "It gives me a chance to say we all have been something, and for me, hunting was a big part of getting through it. Getting back to nature, humbling myself before something that can take hours and days of my life with not guaranteed result was a big part of healing."
Jones can still be seen on Fox News, primarily on "Fox & Friends" each weekday morning from 6 to 9 a.m. and The Greg Gutfield Show" Saturday at 10 p.m.
