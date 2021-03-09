Dalton Police Department operating with fewer officers

DALTON, Ga. — The Dalton Police Department is 10 officers short, and several members of the Dalton Public Safety Commission said they’re open to discussing improvements to compensation packages.
“We’re trying to recruit officers, (but) it’s a struggle,” for multiple reasons, said Cliff Cason, Dalton’s chief of police. “Our starting pay is not enticing, and our incumbent pay is not enough to keep people here.”
The 2021 hourly pay for a Dalton Police Department cadet, entry level, is $20.95, for an annual rate of $43,576, but that increases to $21.86 per hour, or $45,468 annually, after completion of a one-year probationary period, according to Jamie Johnson, captain of the department’s support services division. Those who have completed the one-year probationary period and have a four-year degree earn $23.50 hourly, or $48,880 annually.
Police work is not held in the same high esteem it once was due to controversy around some law enforcement officers’ use of force in certain cases across the nation and subsequent protests, Cason said during the Public Safety Commission’s February meeting at City Hall. “We’re working on it, but 2020 put a dent in applicants.”
Several members of the commission indicated they’d be open to discussing changes to compensation for officers and firefighters, and Annalee Harlan, a member of the City Council, suggested a work session.
“We may need a change in compensation,” and there is “urgency” with so many vacancies on the force, said Dr. Luis Viamonte, a member of the commission. “It is our responsibility.”
The city’s residents deserve “quality services,” said fellow commissioner Anthony Walker. “It’s our responsibility to them,” but also to the police and fire departments, to ensure they have satisfactory applicants.
“We need to drill down some options, (because) years ago, Dalton was the place to come (for public safety), and I want us to keep that edge, (but) this is not unique to us,” said fellow commissioner Truman Whitfield. “It’s a nationwide challenge, (as) everyone is now competing for good employees.”
It is “a nationwide problem for law enforcement,” Cason seconded. The Rome Police Department, for example, “is 18 bodies short.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.