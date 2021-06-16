DALTON, Ga. — Dalton Public Schools is no longer mandating masks inside or outside its facilities, another sign the COVID-19 pandemic is receding after a year-plus of enhanced safety protocols.
This is an “ever moving target,” however, so “things could change, and we remain in contact with the” North Georgia Health District and the Whitfield County Health Department, Superintendent Tim Scott said Monday. Also, students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 still must quarantine, unless they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dalton Public Schools provided 330 COVID-19 vaccinations to staff members, 104 to students and 57 to student family members on site this spring, Scott said. The health department has offered to bring vaccines to schools prior to the start of the 2021-22 academic year to vaccinate students, and the school system will gauge the interest of students in being vaccinated.
Youth ages 12 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Scott said. However, parental permission is required.
Dalton Public Schools opened the 2020-21 academic year mandating masks for students and staff except in rare cases, such as while eating or drinking, or when social distance could be maintained, and the school system revised its policy to recommend, but not mandate, masks during outdoor activities in early May. That meant year-end outdoor activities, such as graduations and field days, could be held without masks.
In May, only two students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dalton Public Schools’ COVID-19 data dashboard (daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/covid-19-information/covid-19-data-dashboard). That was by far the lowest of any month in the 2020-21 academic year.
Though the 2020-21 academic term concluded at the end of May, the school system has numerous students and staff in its facilities this summer for various programs. Those individuals will not be required to wear masks, although they are free to do so.
“We have about 680 students doing some type of summer learning” in Dalton Public Schools, said Laura Orr, the school system’s chief academic officer. Those students are being served by approximately 120 staff members, so “we’re in full swing.”
Dalton Public Schools will continue various mitigation measures next school year, including having Ecovasive treat and disinfect schools every 90 days, according to Scott. School buildings have also received air flow and ionization upgrades this year to improve ventilation.
During the 2020-21 academic year, Dalton Public Schools recorded 3,860 quarantines of students and staff, although that figure is higher than the number of individuals who actually had to quarantine, Scott said. It wasn’t uncommon for the same students to have to quarantine multiple times due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
There were 613 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff during the school year, but most of those were traced to community spread, not “clusters” within the school system, Scott said. Through contact tracing, it’s estimated “only 58 cases out of nearly 9,000 students and employees came from inside” the school system, which is “a really good number, (as) our team did a great job of controlling what we could control.”
“We wanted to make it as safe as possible, and Dalton Public Schools did a really good job,” said Bliss Jones, a nurse at Dalton High School who was also Dalton Public Schools’ COVID-19 coordinator this school year, which included handling contact tracing; providing COVID-19 information to students, staff and families; and acting as a liaison between Dalton Public Schools and the North Georgia Health District. “Our nurses were amazing, too, in getting all of that information, which changed (often), out there” to families.
