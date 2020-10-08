Dalton Public Schools prepared to welcome back almost 1,200 students

File/Daily Citizen-News

Dalton High School students Kaysen Welsh, 17, front, and Ainsleigh Phelan, 16, wave flags as they run alongside the junior class float during Dalton's Homecoming parade in October 2019. Dalton Public Schools students who opted for virtual learning to start this school year can return to in-person classes next week, and nearly 1,200 have indicated they plan to do so, including 265 between Dalton High and Morris Innovative High School.