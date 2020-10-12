Dalton Public Schools seeks all students in-person for MAP testing

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Construction continues at Dalton Middle School on a section of the building that will become The Dalton Academy, a magnet school for students in grades 10-12 beginning with the 2021-22 school year. The Dalton Academy is "really coming together nicely and will be a great addition to our (system)," Palmer Griffin, vice chair of the Dalton Board of Education, said during a school board meeting at Dalton Middle School.