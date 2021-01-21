DALTON, Ga. — President Joe Biden warned Americans on Wednesday in his inaugural address that the nation is "entering what may well be the toughest and deadliest period" of its battle with COVID-19, which has claimed more than 400,000 American lives.
Biden, a Democrat who has promised to get vaccine for COVID-19 to 100 million Americans in 100 days, said the nation "can overcome this deadly virus." That was what several Dalton residents said they wanted to hear.
"I'm glad to see a president paying attention to the coronavirus," said Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chairman Debby Peppers, a retired businesswoman. "This is not just killing people, it's crippling the economy. When they did the tribute to those who had died from the virus (on Tuesday) and when he emphasized it in his speech (Wednesday), I knew that it would be a No. 1 priority for him."
Bobbi Velez, a Dalton resident who said her occupation is "mom," said she did not vote in the November election but welcomes Biden's emphasis on COVID-19.
"I know so many people who have been sick, and so many people have died from the disease," she said.
Dalton resident Chuck Lane said he voted for Republican Donald Trump in November but wishes Biden success in getting the vaccine out.
"Trump said he'd have a vaccine by the end of the year," said Lane, who works in a carpet mill. "He did that. Now, we need to get it out to the people. And if Biden says he can do that, I hope he can."
America Gruner, president of Dalton's Coalition of Latino Leaders (CLILA), said many Latinos "breathed a sigh of relief" when Biden was elected.
"With this new administration we have hope that eligible people would have an opportunity to live in the country without fear, since Biden has pledged to provide undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship," she said. "We need to remind people that being undocumented is not a matter of filling out some paperwork, but absolute lack of options to regularize your stay."
"One of (Biden's executive) orders seeks to fortify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA, a signature effort of the Obama administration that provided hundreds of thousands of young immigrants protection from deportation and a pathway to citizenship," The Associated Press reported. "That's part of a broader immigration plan Biden sent to Congress on Wednesday that would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status."
Trump worked to overturn the DACA program, which allows some who are in the country illegally to be exempt from deportation and obtain a work permit.
Biden also is halting construction of the wall along the southern border, a hallmark of the Trump presidency.
"Providing undocumented immigrants a path to legal status would allow us to emerge from constant fear and to carry on activities that other people take for granted, such as driving, studying and working," Gruner said. "It would also allow families to visit relatives back home. There are some people that haven’t seen their parents for many years, or they have died already without seeing them."
Dalton physician Pablo Perez said "the Trump era is over."
"The lessons we learned were painful but democracy defeated racism," he said. "The voices of Georgians have been heard loud on the last election."
Perez said he supports Biden's plans for immigration reform.
Perez did not say if he identifies with any political party but said he supports "leaders with strong moral ethics and integrity like Biden."
"We need healing and to restore hope again," Perez said. "I hope our leaders start seeking unity and solidarity with the suffering of this pandemic."
Other Biden supporters say they hope his election can ease some of the division and partisanship that has affected the country during the last four years.
"He's better suited than most to bridge the gap," Peppers said, pointing to Biden's history of working with Republicans during his 36 years in the U.S. Senate.
"That gives me some hope that things will get better," she said.
Ken Ellinger, a political science professor at Dalton State College, said Biden "isn't the type to want to stir up Republicans or antagonize Donald Trump."
"He really wants to bring the country together," said Ellinger, a long-time Democratic Party activist who volunteered for Biden's campaign.
But Ellinger said Biden will face a more difficult path than other presidents who have followed a president of the other party.
"First of all, the country is in such bad shape," he said. "The biggest part of it is the pandemic. But there's also a loss of faith in the government. He's going to have to deal with that if he wants people to get the vaccine. I saw on the news the other night that 50% of nursing home workers in some places are refusing to get the vaccine. This loss of faith in government was a problem before Trump. Don't get me wrong. But he made it worse by downplaying the virus and in so many other ways. I think the closest example would be Jimmy Carter defeating Gerald Ford and having to deal with the lack of faith in government because of the Vietnam War and Watergate. That's what Biden is facing."
Ellinger said one of the obstacles Biden may face is the left-wing of his own party.
"Biden faces a fairly evenly divided Congress," he said. "His own election wasn't really strong enough to be seen as a mandate. (Biden won by 51.4% to Trump's 46.9%.) Biden has been around long enough to know that politics is the art of the possible. He's got a narrow needle to thread. He has to deliver on some progressive legislation. But he also has to make it clear to the (Vermont U.S. Sen.) Bernie Sanders and AOC (New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) that some of their more ambitious demands, such as the Green New Deal and Medicare for all, are not possible at this time."
On Wednesday, former California U.S. senator Kamala Harris was sworn in as Biden's vice president, making history as the first woman, first person of South Asian descent and first Black person to hold that office.
Dalton City Council member Tyree Goodlett, who is Black, said he was at work and had not seen the inauguration but had recorded it and was eager to watch it with his family.
"I want my daughter to see that someone who looks like her can hold such a high office," said Goodlett, who was elected as Dalton's first Black City Council member in 2015. "Seeing Barack Obama, someone who looks like me, as president inspired me to run for City Council. It meant more to me than words can say. I hope seeing Vice President Harris inspires her."
Peppers, who was the first female member of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners from 1993 to 1996, said Harris' election is "way past due."
"It's sort of a bad reflection on our politics that it has taken this long for a woman to be elected to this position," she said. "Other countries — England, Denmark, some Latin American countries — have elected female leaders. We've kind of fallen short, and I hope this will be the beginning. I do think it will encourage more women to run for office."
