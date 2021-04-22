DALTON, Ga. — Relief.
That's how several Dalton residents described their reaction to the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer found guilty Tuesday by a jury of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on May 25, 2020, after a store clerk reported that Floyd had attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck spurred protests across the nation, including in Dalton.
"I don't see how anybody can watch that video and think that was right," said Dalton resident Sally Young, who said she generally supports the police. "I didn't watch the trial, but I saw the coverage on the news when I got home from work. It seemed to me (the prosecution) had proved their case. But you never know what's going to happen, so when the verdict was announced, I was glad."
Dalton resident Freddie Rodriguez said he didn't see much of the trial but he'd seen several times the video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd.
"I don't know the law," he said. "I don't know if that was murder or manslaughter or what. But he killed him."
Carlos Lopez, a Dalton resident and friend of Rodriguez, agreed.
"I know (Chauvin) got to put on a defense," he said. "I wasn't sure what the jury was going to say. But I knew that video was going to be hard to get past."
But Lopez said he wondered if Chauvin's actions hadn't been so prolonged, if he hadn't spent more than nine minutes kneeling on Floyd before his death if the verdict might have been different
Matthew Hipps, an associate professor of political science at Dalton State College, said it is "certainly reasonable to wonder if it had not been such an egregious amount of time if folks would have been able to convince themselves that it was such a bang-bang thing and none of us could know how we would have acted in that moment. But because it was more than nine minutes, people looked at it and said a reasonable person in that much time would have realized things were not OK."
Hipps said he was "pleasantly surprised" to see the process result in accountability.
"I felt good about that," he said. "I felt the case that was presented by the prosecution was about as solid as it could be. We watched this horrible event over and over again, and despite the fact we all watched it, there was still some doubt about what the decision (of the jury) would be, and I think that says something about where we are as a country."
Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chairman Debby Peppers said she would have been surprised if Chauvin had been acquitted of all charges.
"There was just a mountain of evidence," she said. "Not just the video. The chief of police, other officers, testified what he did was not reasonable. The (prosecution's) medical people testified he caused George Floyd's death."
But Peppers said the video was key.
"In a lot of these cases, it's one person's word against another, and a lot of people will give a police officer the benefit of the doubt," she said. "But in this case, it lasted so long, and George Floyd kept saying he couldn't breathe, and you could see that he wasn't struggling. And you had the bystanders calling on (Chauvin) to stop."
Last summer, a group of young people calling themselves the Northwest Georgia Justice Coalition organized a "March for Justice" in Dalton after Floyd's death.
"Although we are pleased to see that justice was served in the Hennepin County courtroom yesterday where Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges, we emphasize that this is not where the work ends," the group said in a statement Wednesday.
"The verdict from yesterday was a result of many months of organizing, activism and protesting, but the verdict should inspire all of us to continue to fight for changes to policing in America and to fight for justice for the beautiful souls we continue to lose because of police brutality. True justice is the right to live for all," the statement said.
Peppers said the Chauvin verdict may mean that juries are becoming more willing to scrutinize police actions.
"It makes a difference that so much is getting caught on video now," she said. "There's less room for giving someone the benefit of the doubt. Everyone is making videos of everything these days, and it's harder to dispute what you can actually see."
Hipps agrees that the increasing presence of cellphone cameras wielded by bystanders and bodycams worn by law enforcement officers is increasing transparency on police interactions with the public.
"My hope is that by increasing transparency and increasing accountability we are not only making the public safer, we are protecting officers who can say 'This is what happened. We arrived on the scene. This person was wielding a weapon. They were behaving erratically. We attempted to de-escalate. That was unsuccessful, so we had to take action.' And if folks can see when that is what happened it can change how we react to some of these cases," Hipps said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.