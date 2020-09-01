DALTON, Ga. — Seth Weitz says he doesn’t remember the exact wording of the tweet that angered him.
“I know it had to do with the idea that there’s no such thing as white privilege and that white people can’t be blamed for problems that have existed in this country for centuries,” said Weitz, an associate professor of history at Dalton State College.
It was Oct. 24, 2017, a little over two months since a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that brought together various white nationalist factions and during which James Alex Fields Jr. deliberately drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring several other people. Fields was sentenced to life in prison.
“Calls for social justice were at an all-time high,” Weitz said. “We were struggling with the same things we are struggling with now after the death of George Floyd.”
Floyd was a Black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, police custody on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. That officer has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges.
“As a white person myself, I think we need to hold each other accountable. With poor word choice, that’s what I was trying to do,” said Weitz.
In a series of tweets, Weitz wrote: “Can I say just, f*** the poor f****** white people? Like, literally, f*** them. White people have had everything handed to them in this country since the 1500s, before it was a country. I don’t care if the white people are dirt poor, they still have privilege. Excuse me if I don’t cry and lose sleep over their factories closing and someone forgetting about ‘middle America.’ Let them walk a f****** day in a minority’s shoes and then get back to me. F****** hell. At the end of the day, they’re still f****** white.”
‘I can guess why they did it’
In July of this year, someone — Weitz says he doesn’t know who — compiled those tweets and others, some from as recently as May of this year, along with a photo of Weitz, into a collage and posted it online, where it went viral.
Asked why, Weitz says he can only guess.
“Based on some of the emails and texts and phone calls that I received, from people in Florida, South Carolina, California, all across the country that were extremely vile, threatening me and my family, that were anti-Semitic in nature, I can guess why they did it,” he said.
One tweet, rendered in much larger type than all of the rest of the tweets on the collage, reads “I’m Jewish.”
Weitz said he has filed a report on the threats he has received with the police department in Chattanooga, where he lives. The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed that.
On the collage, it isn’t clear who the tweets were addressed to, and in some cases it isn’t even clear when Weitz tweeted them. Of the 2017 series of tweets, Weitz said use of profanity was a mistake and he sees how, even apart from the profanity, the tweets could rub some people the wrong way.
“But it’s still taken out of context,” he said. “That’s my biggest problem with this. I’ve said from the beginning it was poor word choice. But in the climate of the day, I was sick and tired of people blaming minorities for everything, and that’s what I was responding to. As a Jewish person, I was sick of anti-Semitism. Again, I worded it poorly. But the message I was trying to get across was white people need to walk for a moment in minorities’ shoes. I did say that, but obviously, people didn’t read that because everything else is what people are focusing on.”
In a June 16, 2020, tweet included in the collage, Weitz wrote, “If you don’t believe there is white privilege, you are racist.”
In a tweet from May 16, 2020, also included in the collage, he wrote, “Recording the first two lectures for my summer course. Two thoughts. 1. White people suck 2. I hate the sound of my voice.”
“That was a joke about me, a poor joke,” he said. “I am white myself. I don’t hate white people, as a lot of the phone calls and emails I’ve gotten suggest. I am disappointed over the last 400 years at what a lot of white society has done to people of color and minorities. I’m unapologetic in fighting for social justice, but to say I hate white people when I am white is kind of perplexing.”
In one tweet, with a date that has been cut off, Weitz wrote, “You should see some of the student evaluations I’ve received over the years. ‘Why do you hate white people,’ was probably my favorite. That was followed closely by, ‘Why do you teach American history if you hate America?’”
In another, from Feb. 24, 2020, he wrote, “I’ve been told numerous times by students that I ‘hate white people’ because I teach African American history.”
Asked how many students have told him he “hates white people,” Weitz said “five, six, maybe seven.”
Is that really a numerous number of students out of the hundreds he has taught over the 11 years he has been at Dalton State?
“It’s Twitter,” he said. “‘Numerous’ is for effect. But I have been told I hate white people because I teach African American history. I have been told I hate white people because I teach that slavery was the cause of the Civil War. I have been told I hate white people because I teach that segregation was wrong. But I want to make it clear that what I say outside of the classroom, whether it is on Twitter or elsewhere, is not what I say in the classroom. I teach facts. I teach history.
“Yes, some professors will literally preach to you their political beliefs, whether it is liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican. I do not do that. One of my students asked me in 2016 to be the faculty adviser for the Trump for President club. I don’t think they would have done that if they believed I was a horrible liberal who was brainwashing students. I helped two students get their charter for the College Republicans.”
Jacob Ledford, now a teacher at North Murray High School, was one of the founders of the Dalton State College College Republicans. He said he saw the collage as it spread on social media. Was he surprised at what he read?
“I don’t know that surprised is the right word,” he said. “I know he is very liberal. I know that he is very passionate about his beliefs. I want to say I don’t agree with what he wrote. I’m a very conservative Republican. But he was my adviser. I took several classes with him, and I always thought he was fair. I can’t count the times I sat in his office discussing politics, debating, and he was always very civil. He always treated me with respect. I still consider him my friend. If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.
“My first couple of years in college, I struggled. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. He became my adviser. We really hit it off. He knows I’m a conservative Republican, but he helped me more than anybody in my college career. While I disagree with what he said, I have nothing but positive things to say about him as a person or as a teacher.”
The college provides a statement
Weitz originally declined to be interviewed. He called back and said there had been some “mixed communications” with college officials and at first he wasn’t sure whether he was allowed to comment.
Dalton State College’s social media policy only covers official Dalton State accounts, not what people do on their personal accounts.
The college’s mission statement says about diversity and inclusion: “We embrace inclusion and cultural diversity among faculty, staff and students; we strive to be a place where the diversity of ideas, values and perspectives is welcomed and nurtured.”
The mission statement says of respect and collegiality: “We are committed to the intentional creation of a community of learners based on respect, civility, courtesy and appreciation of different points of view.”
And it says of accountability: “We expect integrity, responsibility and ethical behavior in all of our relationships and hold one another and our institution accountable.”
On June 30 of this year, the Dalton State College Athletics Department released this statement on its Twitter account: “The Roadrunner Way serves as our thought and behavioral guide for Dalton State Athletics. Embedded within competing passionately, accepting responsibility, leading courageously and living unselfishly is the fundamental principle of equality among all people.
“Therefore, we do not tolerate acts of racism or injustice. We count it a privilege to embrace people from all walks of life and do not discriminate based on background, skin color, sexual orientation, religion or anything else. We love and respect all of our student-athletes and stand united with them as we live out the Roadrunner Way, individually and collectively, in hopes of ending racism.”
Dalton State College President Margaret Venable did not return a telephone message.
In a statement, the college said: “We are aware of the comments made by Dr. Seth Weitz on his personal social media accounts. We do not condone language that goes against our mission to create a safe, diverse learning environment. As a public institution, we must uphold the First Amendment, which prohibits us from punishing protected speech, even if we do not like or agree with what is said. Should we find evidence of harmful language being used inside the classroom or on campus, we would take the appropriate action.”
The debate will continue
But is it so easy to separate what is said on campus from what is said off campus, especially if a student only knows of a professor from what he or she has seen of the professor’s social media accounts?
“That is a good question,” Weitz said. “To be honest, I don’t know that there is a good answer to it. It’s something that was part of my (doctoral) dissertation. It was about academic freedom in Florida in the 1960s, what professors could and could not do, especially in regards to communism. What books they could and could not assign during the Cold War. It’s something we’ve been debating in this country for hundreds of years, and I don’t think it’s a debate that will end soon.”
Since the collage started being shared, Weitz has taken down his Twitter account. Does he plan to reactivate it?
“I don’t know. Maybe. We’ll see what happens. It will be a while if I do. I’ll probably just tweet about sports, if we ever get to play sports again,” he said.
