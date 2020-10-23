DALTON, Ga. — Dalton Utilities is looking at rising operating expenses and a lower operating margin in 2021, according to a preliminary budget presented to board members this week. The preliminary budget includes 4.5% rate increases for both water and wastewater as well as increases for natural gas and OptiLink cable television.
Board Chairman Joe Yarbrough cautioned that the budget, including the rate increases, is just a proposal, and nothing is definite until the board votes on the budget, which is scheduled to happen at its Monday, Nov. 16, meeting.
The preliminary budget forecasts 2021 revenues of $216.9 million, up from a projected $208 million this year. It forecasts expenditures of $179.8 million, up from $169.6 million this year. That would give it a 2021 operating margin of $37.2 million, down from $38.3 million this year.
The preliminary budget contains no rate increase for electricity.
“In the water and wastewater sector, we are getting a double hit,” said Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros. “We’ve got increasing commodity prices, chemical expenses. And we are replacing legacy capital equipment. At the same time, we’ve got decreasing consumption.”
The utility issued $75 million in bonds in 2017 to fund improvements and maintenance of its water and wastewater systems.
In a press release, the utility said that currently a typical monthly urban residential bill based on 4,500 gallons of water use is $20.23. If the proposed 2021 rate is approved by the board, “the same usage will cost $21.13,” according to the press release.
A typical monthly residential wastewater bill, based on 4,500 gallons usage, is $23.52. If the board approves the proposed 2021 rate, “the same usage will cost $24.58,” according to the press release.
“In natural gas, we had to expand our pipeline capacity because a couple of years ago, during a super cold winter, we came perilously close to not having enough capacity,” said Bundros. “The new capacity is significantly more expensive than our legacy pipeline capacity. And every year, the (Georgia) Public Safety Commission, by enforcing the federal Pipeline Safety Act, is asking us to do more and more maintenance, more and more monitoring.”
The utility is looking at a phased, two-year increase in base fees for natural gas.
“Assuming the same cost of gas as January 2020, in the coming year a residential customer bill for 125 therms will be $93.09, and after both phases of the adjustment are in place, that same customer would see their bill increase to $97.21 for that month, before taxes,” the utility said in the press release.
Yarbrough said even if the rate increases are adopted, Dalton Utilities’ prices would remain among the lowest in the Southeast.
OptiLink TV rates would increase $6 a month starting on Aug. 1, 2021. Bundros said that reflects the increasing costs of new contracts for content, especially sports.
