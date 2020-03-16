DALTON, Ga. — Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools on Saturday joined school systems throughout the country in closing their doors due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Both Dalton and Whitfield schools are closed Monday through Friday, March 27. Spring break for both systems falls the following week, so the earliest students can return to class is Monday, April 6. Christian Heritage School, a private school in Dalton, and Murray County Schools are also closed for two weeks. No one in Dalton or Whitfield and Murray counties has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp, recommended that school systems statewide close for two weeks to help deal with the coronavirus. It was not a mandate, however, as Kemp left the decision to stay open or close to local systems. Saturday morning, he declared a public health emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus. More than 85 school systems in the state, including many in Northwest Georgia, have canceled school.
From Dalton Public Schools’ Facebook page:
“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, Dalton Public Schools has been committed to making decisions based on the most accurate and recent information available. Therefore, in light of Gov. Kemp’s declaration on Saturday of an unprecedented public health emergency and the sharp increase in the confirmed number of statewide cases overnight, Dalton Public Schools will be closing all schools beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, and implementing our Digital Learning Plan for all students.
Our scheduled spring break will be observed from Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3. We will continue to collaborate with local health officials and seek advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as we work together to navigate this situation.
We know school closures create unique challenges for many of our students and their families. Our administration is working to determine ways we can continue to serve students and families who depend on school nutrition for food. This information will be communicated quickly as plans are confirmed. Please check the district and school websites and social media for more information and updates.
Thank you for your support of our students, staff and schools during this unprecedented time.”
From Whitfield County Schools’ Facebook page:
“All Whitfield County Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, until after spring break. School will resume for students on Monday, April 6.
We are asking that all employees report to work at 8 a.m. Monday morning so further plans can be made for this extended closing.
We realize that there are many families who depend on the school system to help provide meals for their children. We are making preparations to support families who have these needs. More information will be provided soon.”
