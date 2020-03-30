DALTON, Ga. — The deaths of two Whitfield County residents have been attributed to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the state Department of Public Health reported on Sunday night.
Both were 93-year-old males. One person had underlying health conditions while it was not known if the other person did. A family member identified one of the deceased as Dalton resident Jack Bandy.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitfield and Murray counties remained at 11 on Sunday night, with eight cases in Whitfield and three in Murray. From Saturday to Sunday, Whitfield rose from six to eight cases while Murray went from two to three.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m.
As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 97 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 59 negative results, five positive results and 33 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital’s numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m.
Statewide there are 2,683 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 83 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 678 have been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 14 cases with one death linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa has three cases and Chattooga has one.
Fulton County has the most cases (425) in the state followed by DeKalb (273) and Dougherty (247).
