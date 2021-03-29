DALTON, Ga. — The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy who used a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver on a vehicle that was followed by two deaths is no longer on paid administrative leave, a sheriff’s office official said.
Christopher Hicks, who was temporarily assigned to the Patrol Division at the time of the Feb. 25 incident, is now back assigned to the Narcotics Unit, his original assignment.
The sheriff’s office is conducting a use of force investigation into the incident and is waiting on a report on the incident from the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) before completing its investigation.
Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood said earlier this month that Zachary Lumpkin, the Resaca man who died after the PIT maneuver was used on the vehicle he was driving, had outstanding felony failure to appear warrants for possession of and receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Chitwood said when the deputy tried to stop the vehicle driven by Lumpkin, Lumpkin fled.
“We had had contact with Mr. Lumpkin earlier in the week,” Chitwood said. “He ran and evaded law enforcement at the time. We had contact with him (that) evening and attempted to make a lawful stop, using the lights and sirens. He again refused to stop. He was driving at a high rate of speed, was driving erratically, traveling south on 41 in the northbound lane. We felt like he was a major threat to other traffic, and the officer made the decision to exercise the PIT maneuver.”
Jail records show Lumpkin was arrested by the sheriff’s office in July 2017 for theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, cruelty to children, reckless conduct, willful obstruction of law officers and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
According to a Georgia State Patrol motor vehicle crash report, on Feb. 25 Lumpkin was driving a 1992 Ford Ranger south on Highway 41/State Route 3 near Robin Hood Drive in southern Whitfield County at about 7:45 p.m.
The report said Lumpkin was “fleeing” from a “marked” sheriff’s office patrol car “with blue lights and siren activated” driven by Hicks. The report said the deputy “performed a PIT maneuver to terminate the pursuit” while the Ranger was traveling south “in the north travel lane.”
The patrol car struck the Ranger “in the right rear with the left front of” the patrol car.
The Ranger “rotated clockwise and slid sideways onto the west shoulder until going airborne.” The driver’s side of the Ranger struck a power pole, and the vehicle “overturned, coming to an uncontrolled final rest facing southwest on the west shoulder on its top side.”
Lumpkin, 25, and a passenger, Shadow Stanley, 20, of Dalton, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates.
Chitwood said the PIT maneuver is something deputies train on.
Asked if Hicks was up-to-date on all of his training, including use of the PIT maneuver, Chitwood said he was.
