DALTON, Ga. — A Chattanooga businessman looking to build a car wash next to the Steak ‘n Shake on Tibbs Road says he does not believe it qualifies as a drive-thru business, which would violate City of Dalton zoning of the property.
“We believe drive-thru was meant to be for restaurants or something like that,” said Bassam Issa. “A car wash would not create the sort of intense traffic at certain times like lunch and dinner.”
The property was zoned C-2 commercial conditional in 2008 and has the following conditions:
• “Shall not be developed for use or used as a convenience store.”
• “Shall not be developed for use or used as a retail gas or service station.”
• “Shall not be developed for use or used as a quick-service restaurant or a business that offers a drive-thru service.”
• “Shall include, contemporaneously with the development of the property, the relocation of the property’s access to Tibbs Road to a location directly across from the second western right of way curb cut on Tibbs Road north of Walnut Avenue and the permanent closure of the original access.”
• “Shall not have any signage that exceeds in height the lesser of thirty-five (35) feet and the maximum sign height allowed under the city’s zoning and sign ordinances.”
At a city Finance Committee meeting on Friday, some City Council members said they were concerned that a car wash would violate the restriction on drive-thru businesses. The Finance Committee consists of City Council members, City Administrator Jason Parker and Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson.
“We did not envision someone would build a car wash there,” said Mayor David Pennington. “We had in mind a doctor’s office or dentist or something like that, not intensive commercial development.”
Council member Gary Crews said he is worried about the impact on a nearby subdivision.
“I know people who live there and they say that when they are outside they can hear people ordering at the Steak ‘n Shake (drive-thru),” he said. “You have to wonder what a car wash would do.”
Issa said he hopes council members will be “fair” to him.
“But we aren’t out to argue with anybody,” he said. “We want to work with the City of Dalton and make them happy.”
At the Finance Committee meeting, Public Works Director Andrew Parker expressed concern that Issa’s plans might require him to ask to grade into a city buffer surrounding the property. Issa said he does not think that would be necessary if he puts a car wash there, but if he develops the land for some other use he might have to seek to grade into the buffer zone.
“If we come back with something with a bigger scope and we feel it would be better for both sides,” he said. “We might seek some sort of slope easement, where we could eliminate or reduce the height of the retaining wall, something that would be harmonious and done hand-in-hand with the City of Dalton.”
Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority Chairman Carl Campbell told Finance Committee members that the JDA has received a number of inquiries regarding the property but when developers find out all of the restrictions placed on it they lose interest.
Issa said he is wiling to work with the city officials.
“I want to come to Dalton,” he said. “I haven’t done anything there. We are in Cleveland (Tennessee), Nashville, Chattanooga, Fort Oglethorpe, and we have had great relationships with all the municipalities. I’d like to do the same here in Dalton.”
Andrew Parker said the next step would be for Issa to submit a grading plan to the Public Works Department.
