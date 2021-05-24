DALTON, Ga. — April was National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and “everyone has a role in preventing child abuse,” according to the director of the Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services.
“A lot of things contribute to child abuse, but, as a community, we can mitigate those by supporting families,” Jonathan Sloan told the Kiwanis Club of Dalton during a meeting at the Dalton Convention Center. “If we work together, I think we can do some great things in the community.”
At the Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services, “we deal with families undergoing a lot of stress, and the COVID-19 pandemic has added even more stress to a lot of families,” Sloan said. That’s why the division’s Office of Family Independence helps distribute Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to families, as “food stamps are a prevention program to mitigate stress.”
Prevention is paramount, and the federal Family First Prevention Services Act — which was signed into law in 2018 and reforms federal child welfare financing streams by providing services to families where there’s jeopardy of a child or children entering foster care — allows agencies to direct more federal dollars toward prevention, rather than foster programs and care, Sloan said. “It’s a great law, and I’m excited to do more on the prevention side of things.”
“When people call (us), it’s usually too late for prevention, because something has already happened,” he said. “Some (parents) just don’t have that (parental) instinct, and it can be from their own background, (as) they don’t know any better.”
Trauma or multiple adverse experiences in the lives of parents can have a detrimental impact on their attempts at parenting, according to Tracy Harmon, volunteer outreach coordinator for the Family Support Council’s Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program, which trains volunteers who become advocates for children who have been removed from their homes and deemed deprived due to abuse and/or neglect in Whitfield and Murray counties. “They don’t have that foundation” or formula for proper parenting.
That’s why education is pivotal in prevention, such as “the ABCs of co-sleeping: alone, on your back, in a crib,” Sloan said. “Co-sleeping — sleeping with a child under age 1 — is one of the most preventable causes of death for children.”
The Family Support Council, a United Way agency, offers more than a dozen programs aimed at building solid families and “preventing things from going off the rails,” according to Chelsea DeWaters, CASA program manager. Those range from Community Education and Cooperative Parenting and Divorce to Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and First Steps, where case workers begin working with children and parents as soon as the child is born. More information on the Family Support Council and its offerings can be found online at familysupportcouncil.com.
“We can all improve as parents,” Sloan said. “The vast majority of our reports are for neglect, and the vast majority of those cases are (related) to substance abuse, (as parents) just are not able to take care of their child.”
Substance abuse, mental health issues and domestic violence are prevalent in households where Whitfield County DFCS is involved, he said.
“Most homes deal with at least one of those things, (and) meth addiction is a very big problem in our community we need to address.”
Unreported?
Whitfield County DFCS had nearly 1,200 “intakes” last year, which was down from prior years, but Sloan doesn’t believe instances of child abuse or neglect decreased. In fact, they may have increased — but gone unreported — due to the combination of added financial strain on many families during the pandemic and more isolation.
“Families are more isolated now in our society, and that increased in the past year,” he said. “Children are home, and they don’t have those outlets.”
According to USA Today, 20% of child neglect and abuse cases are identified by school counselors and social workers, but all Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools students shifted to complete virtual learning for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year. While in-person learning has been offered in both those systems since the start of the 2020-21 academic term, some students have remained virtual, which deprives school personnel the opportunity to see them in person each day and notice any concerning changes.
“We need to be laying eyes on (them),” according to Laura Orr, Dalton Public Schools’ chief academic officer and a former elementary school principal.
“School systems are one of our biggest reporters,” Sloan said. “Children are usually harmed by those closest to them, and those closest to them are least likely to report.”
Those who see youth every day can notice changes in them, and they often have built trusting relationships with them, Sloan said.
“The most important thing is the trust building, because if a child is being abused at home, they will only disclose that if they have trust in you.”
Building trusting relationships with youth, like by becoming a mentor, is one way members of the community can help prevent, or at least decrease, child abuse, Sloan said.
“We need to ask ‘What can we do as a community to improve?’”
The importance of schools
Schools continue to play an important role, as Dalton Public Schools helped raise money for the Family Support Council’s Heroes Against Child Abuse/Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign in April.
At City Park School, for example, students helped decorate the school with pinwheels, a symbol of Child Abuse Prevention Month, as a reminder “every child has a right to a safe and happy childhood,” said Hannah Talley, the school’s media specialist. It’s crucial to “improve the awareness of child abuse in our community as well as raise funds for prevention activities and programs that directly enhance services to children and their families.”
Whitfield County DFCS was involved with nearly 550 Child Protective Services cases last year, and “we have about 150 children in foster care, now,” Sloan said. “We used to have about 260 in (foster) care, but we’ve done lots of work on reunification efforts to get those numbers down” in recent years.
In Whitfield and Murray counties, the CASA program is often an indispensable bridge in reuniting parents with their children after separations, because “the best thing for children is to be with their families whenever possible,” according to DeWaters. “The goal is reuniting families, (and) great effort is expended to bring them back together.”
A “family defines who a child is,” Sloan said. “When they’re removed, you hurt that child in ways you don’t even know.”
Consequently, “we want to keep children with their families safely,” and, if they have to be separated for a time, reunite them, he said. “That is the goal.”
However, “we always put the safety of the child first,” he said. If he or she “can’t be safe, we have to remove” the child.
Sloan’s father was a minister, and Sloan graduated from seminary, but he “wanted to minister to the community and fell in love with the Division of Family and Children Services,” he said. “We’re unique, because we’re really on the front lines.”
“It’s a rare job where you come to them, not people coming to you, and every child deserves a childhood free of abuse (and/or) neglect,” he said. “The base of society is the family unit, and the best way to change the world is to impact families, because that can change generations.”
