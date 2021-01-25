Doctors stress importance of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

DALTON, Ga. — Two shots, the second about a month after the first.
That’s what both of the currently available vaccines for COVID-19 call for.
“It’s vital that people get both of those shots,” said Luis Viamonte, a retired Dalton physician who was administering the vaccine Wednesday at a drive-thru clinic at the Dalton Convention Center.
But some worry that some people may not follow up with the second shot, either because they believe the first shot is sufficient or because they have heard the side effects are worse after the second shot. Doctors say that second shot is vital.
“With the vaccines starting to make it into the arms of the community, it is essential that the series be completed so that the individual’s immunity is effective and long lasting,” said Dr. Lee Connor, an infectious disease specialist at Hamilton Medical Center. “For the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the efficacy is only 52% after the first dose but jumps dramatically to about 95% effectiveness after the individual gets the second dose. Moderna seems to be somewhat similar with about 80% protection after the first dose and 95% protection after the second dose. To protect ourselves and the community, it is imperative to get both the first and the second doses of the vaccine.”
Connor said for most people the second dose can bring mild symptoms, like headache, chills, fevers and reactions at the injection site.
“But these subside within 24 to 48 hours,” he said. “Temporary discomfort should not dissuade people from completing the full series. The more people we get vaccinated, the sooner we may get to some semblance of normalcy.”
