Drive-thru doctors: Local medical offices taking precautions against COVID-19

DALTON, Ga. — Driving through Dalton, you might find longer-than-normal lines of cars awaiting service at fast-food restaurants — and at the family doctor.
“They’ll set up an appointment time, then they’ll come through, and we’ll actually go out to the cars,” said Kelli Stepp, practice manager at Dalton Family Practice, a physicians office in town.
The office has started allowing patients to form a drive-thru line to pick up prescriptions, get a flu swab or be screened for strep throat. That availability, combined with an increased reliance on video-facilitated appointments, more frequent cleaning and protective equipment, have helped local doctors offices fight the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), while remaining accessible to their patients.
“We’re doing what we can to follow guidelines and keep seeing our normal patients,” said Dr. James Zuppa of the office where he works, Primacare.
Primacare hasn’t formed a drive-thru service yet, but, similar to Dalton Family Practice, is leaning more on video conference appointments to see patients that might not be comfortable leaving home.
“We have transitioned to telehealth, so our patients don’t actually have to come into the office, they can be treated in the safety of their home,” Stepp said. “That’s really helped our patients who were afraid to come into the office.”
The process is similar to what a patient would usually go through to set up an appointment, Stepp said.
“They call the office and set up a time just like if they were coming in for a regular appointment,” Stepp said. “The nurse calls first and gets information, and then they’ll share a link for a meeting with the doctor.”
Zuppa said more meetings via telehealth help keep his office with fewer patients on site so that social distancing guidelines can be observed.
“The volume is naturally low right now anyway, but we’re trying to keep the volume low ourselves,” Zuppa said.
According to Zuppa, each member of the staff has self-tested for COVID-19, with each being negative, and the office is offering limited tests to the public, although he advises patients to contact the hospital if they think they may have the disease.
Both practices are cleaning more regularly and have staff wearing increased protective gear, such as masks, gloves and lab coats. That equipment can be tough for some of the staff at Dalton Family Practice, Stepp said, who have been pressed into action as car-side caregivers.
“With it getting a little warmer, all that equipment can get a little uncomfortable,” Stepp said. “They switch in and out. They’ve been great in getting adjusted.”
Stepp said the precautions are aimed at helping to limit the spread of COVID-19, but hopes that it offers patients some peace of mind, too.
“They don’t have that fear,” Stepp said. “They don’t have to worry about if they’re being exposed to someone in the lobby.”
