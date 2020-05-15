Educators ponder new possibilities given COVID-19 crisis

DALTON, Ga. — Being forced into distance learning due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led some local students and educators to ponder whether the arrangement might lead to changes in education.
When students and staff are able to return to schools, Amy Gleaton hopes "we continue to put ourselves in their shoes and remember that school must be a safe place (for students) to learn and grow, (to) succeed and struggle," whether online or on campus, said the Dalton High School Human Anatomy and Physiology and physical science teacher. "I hope we will continue to ask tough questions about the work we design, making sure it doesn't overload students but still challenges them and achieves the goal of helping them become critical thinkers and lifelong learners."
For Amber Dean, a chemistry and physical science teacher at Dalton High School, collaboration with her department has been paramount in transitioning to digital instruction, but, even with that, she'd never want to make digital-only instruction permanent.
"I think it's important to have students up and moving and interacting," Dean said. "The most difficult part of this learning is not getting to interact with my students," and she misses seeing those "aha" moments when students master new concepts.
"Our students are really missing being in school, but they are strong," she added. "They have really stepped up and encouraged each other, (and) I have learned about and explored new digital tools that I plan to use in the future."
Senior Jack Haley much prefers traditional school to distance learning.
Digital learning "is not bad — I've been able to keep my grades up and prepare for my AP (Advanced Placement) exams — but I still think a very big aspect has been lost," he said. "I miss the human connection, simple as that."
In Haley's speech class, students can gather virtually, but getting everyone together at the same time can be challenging, especially with some of his classmates already having started their summer jobs, and while "you can follow math entirely by a textbook, it's easy to get lost without a teacher," he said. "Especially when you get into more rigorous (content), you want to ask just the right question, and you need the assistance of a teacher."
Not being able to perform "Mary Poppins," Dalton High School's spring musical, was a disappointment to those involved with the production, but, for the moment, it's only been postponed, not canceled, and Wes Phinney is hopeful the show can go on at some point in some fashion, said the head of the high school's drama department. "We're still hoping to do it in the future, but nobody knows at this point."
Members of the cast did put together a video of a song, "Anything Can Happen," from the Broadway musical, with students contributing individual efforts that combined for a flowing whole, that they then shared on social media, Phinney said. Creating this video "was a great experience, and I'm glad we did it."
Alecia Hagberg, who teaches AP chemistry and physical science at Dalton High School, hopes a newfound respect for educators is one positive element that can emerge from this crisis.
"I've been teaching high school for 25 years, and, during my tenure, the value and respect (for) the teaching profession has greatly decreased," she said. "It is my greatest hope that if anything positive comes from this experience it is that we realize how important teachers are, and that teachers will be respected for what we know and are able to do."
