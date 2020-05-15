Educators ponder new possibilities given COVID-19 crisis

Wes Phinney/Dalton Public Schools

Though Dalton High School students weren't able to perform the musical "Mary Poppins" in April due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they did create a video of one song, "Anything Can Happen," and director Wes Phinney hasn't given up on bringing the show to the stage at some point, he said. "We're still hoping to do it in the future, but nobody knows at this point."