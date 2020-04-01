DALTON, Ga. — Engineered Floors has shut down its manufacturing operations “effective immediately,” the Dalton-based floorcovering business announced Tuesday in a press release.
The temporary shutdown is planned for one week.
According to the release, “Engineered Floors remains fully committed to protecting the health and safety of our employees and their families. In a continuing effort to lessen the impact of COVID-19, we have decided to stop our manufacturing operations effective immediately.”
Sales, administration and distribution facilities will remain open.
“We will continue to apply Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety and preventative measures within all facilities including social distancing, work-from-home, facility cleaning/sanitization and good personal hygiene practices,” the release said, adding that the company “also wanted to extend our thoughts and prayers to those families who have been impacted by COVID-19 within our community and express our sincere appreciation to those dedicated and committed to helping others during this unprecedented time.”
