Editor’s note: Additional information has come to light after a profile of Kenneth Ian Finkel, who died in Vietnam on Sept. 20, 1967, was published in the Wednesday edition of the Daily Citizen-News. Also, permission was granted to reprint material from “The Finkel Family Memoirs” after the deadline for the original story; it is included in this article.
DALTON, Ga. — After reading the profile of Kenneth Finkel in the Daily Citizen-News last week, a family member has come forth disputing the Army’s official version of his death in Vietnam, specifically that a firearm accidentally discharged.
“What I was told at the time was that Kenneth and another MP (military policeman) were breaking up a black market operation,” said Andy Finkel, a first cousin. “The soldier, or soldiers, they were trying to arrest resisted, and Kenneth was killed. It is possible one of the soldiers grabbed Kenneth’s gun, but I cannot confirm that … (as to) references to self-inflicted wounds, we never heard that. It sounds like just rumor.”
David Edelman, a friend of the Finkels in Dalton, said in the initial profile that a report being heard by family members after Kenneth’s death was that he had been killed by a grenade.
Andy Finkel, whose late father Murray wrote of Kenneth’s coming home in “The Finkel Family Memoirs,” spoke of Kenneth’s intelligence.
“You mention Kenneth being quizzed in spelling by a neighbor,” he said. “What you can add is that he represented Georgia in the National Spelling Bee. He didn’t win the nationals, but finished pretty high. That should be in the record somewhere.”
A story on Time magazine’s website dated June 17, 1957, about the 1957 National Spelling Bee, mentions that a Ken Finkel of Atlanta — the family had lived in Cartersville at one point — was “the only remaining male” among five spellers left in Round 18 but “left one ‘l’ out of favillous.”
In Memoriam: ‘We all broke down and cried’
By Murray I. Finkel, “The Finkel Family Memoirs”
Kenneth Ian Finkel, the only child of Adele and Allan Finkel, was killed in Vietnam on Sept. 20, 1967. The Bronze Star medal was presented posthumously to Corporal Kenneth I. Finkel who “distinguished himself for outstanding meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam ...”
When we received the call that Kenneth was killed, the family was devastated. The body was being shipped by the Army to Long Island for eventual burial in the family plot at Wellwood Cemetery, Pinelawn, New York. Waiting for the body to arrive was rough on all of us. Allan and Adele quickly arrived at our home and we all waited anxiously for the body. After about a week, the casket was delivered to the I.J. Morris funeral parlor and arrangements could finally be made for the burial.
Allan delayed informing the folks (grandparents) about the death until we knew that the body had arrived at I.J. Morris. Allan, Esther and I drove to New Lots Avenue when it was finally time to inform the folks. Pop was working on the door, installing a new lock. Allan asked Pop to sit down since he had some news to tell him. Pop said to wait a few minutes until he finished installing the lock. I think Pop anticipated the bad news. Mom and Pop finally sat down on the couch while Allan told them of the tragic death of Kenneth. We all broke down and cried.
On the way back to Franklin Square, I asked Allan if he ever personally identified Kenneth’s body. He said no, but the Army told him it was definitely his son. I said that, “Both you and I know the Army makes mistakes,” and I drove directly to I.J. Morris. Allan said he wasn’t able to go in and make the identification and asked if I would do it. They took me downstairs to where Kenneth was lying in a hermetically-sealed, partial see-through casket. I sadly informed Allan that the body was indeed that of Kenneth. He asked me if he looked peaceful and I answered, “Definitely yes.”
Pop was upset because there was no way to drape Kenneth with his tallit (prayer shawl) in the hermetically-sealed casket. Our rabbi convinced Pop that under these circumstances it was perfectly proper to drape the tallit on the sealed casket.
After the funeral, Allan and Adele returned to our house where they sat shiva (week-long mourning period in Judaism for first-degree relatives).
(”The Finkel Family Memoirs” can be found on Google Books.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.