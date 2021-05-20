DALTON, Ga. — After being born in Detroit, Michigan, Nancy Zipp grew up in an orphanage or state-sponsored home until a Texas family adopted her at age 13. At 20 she met Lawrence Flowers in San Antonio, Texas, at a club near Fort Sam Houston where he was stationed in the Army. She spurned his initial offer to dance, but later the two were married.
First Lt. Lawrence Buford Flowers, 23, was killed in Quang Nam Province on Oct. 1, 1967, in an auto accident just three weeks after arriving in South Vietnam. A supply and service officer with the 31st Supply Company, 1st Logistical Command, he was the son of John Will “Doc” and Hazel McFalls Flowers, and the brother of Barbara and Martha Flowers.
Lawrence was a 1962 graduate of Valley Point High School, and was involved with the Future Farmers of America, the annual staff and the library staff, according to the Valpohisan ‘62 yearbook.
Barbara Flowers O’Brien, a sister two years younger, called her brother “Lawrence the Kid, because I never knew him as an adult.”
“He loved to ride his bicycle,” she said. “We lived on South 41 (highway) and there were no girls in the neighborhood. But there were a lot of boys, so I did not get to go out and do things, but other girls did. He had so many friends, and they would ride all over. Then he got his driver’s license, and he and his friends went out in a car and did things.”
Barbara said Lawrence watched over her, along with youngest sister Martha. An infant brother, Jerry Lee, was born and died on the same day in 1959.
“He was protective of us around all those boys,” Barbara explained. “When we were little, if he saw that I was doing something dangerous, he would pull me back (and say) ‘Don’t do that any more!’ If he didn’t like the way another boy did things when I was older, he and my dad would not let me go out with them.”
Joyce Flowers, whose husband Donald Flowers is Lawrence’s first cousin, also attended schools in Whitfield County’s south end.
“He was always smiling,” she said of Lawrence. “He was three grades ahead of me at Valley Point, and we never hung around him that much since his father died when he was a boy. He didn’t hang around as much with the Flowers side of the family.”
Lawrence took his best friend at Valley Point High School, Larry Yeager, to meet Yeager’s future wife, Shirley Pate.
“We’ve been married 61 years. I wasn’t in their age group, so Lawrence brought him to introduce him to me. From that point on, we hit it off. One thing that stands out in my mind was when I came home from school one day and Lawrence had a bottle of hair dye, and he wanted me to make his hair blonde. And me, I did!” Shirley said with a laugh. “His hair was dark brown, but it turned out to be orange! His mother got so mad at me, but I just did what he asked me to do.
“Then we went to church on Sunday night, and he was so ashamed he wouldn’t get out to come in because of his orange hair. That was at a church on Morningside Drive, and he was maybe 15, two years older than me. He had to let it grow back out to his natural color. His home place was right across from where the Church of God of the Union Assembly is, those houses right on Highway 41 beside a garage, and I lived a mile south of there.”
Years later, Nancy refused to dance with Lawrence at the club because he “smelled like alcohol.”
“My brother played lead guitar in the band, and Lawrence asked me to dance and I said no,” she recalled. “I had just turned 20 and we had a chaperone with us. We were old-fashioned back then.”
Then Nancy noticed Lawrence underwent a change.
“He disappeared for an hour and came back in a fresh uniform, looking spiffy,” she said. “He played drums and sat in with the band and he was good. We ended up dancing, and then he followed my brother and me when we went home. I said, ‘Excuse me, it’s late. Bye, it was good to know you.’ After that, he knocked on my door every day at 5 p.m., using the excuse that he wanted to play drums (at the club). I wasn’t interested in him any more than the man in the moon.”
Nancy was “very rude at first.”
“He followed me three or four months,” she said of his persistence. “Then he asked me to go to a decathlon, he wanted me to watch the fencing. I brought a friend — I was kinda shy — and he brought us Cokes and popcorn and checked on us because he was on duty. It was raining, and I started walking home. He was following me and wanted to get me a cab. I said no. He kept on proposing to me, saying, ‘Please marry me, please marry me.’ After awhile, I said, ‘Shut up.’”
However, on July 6, 1964, the young couple exchanged vows in a chapel of the church Nancy was attending. They had two children, Lawrence Buford Flowers Jr., and then Vickie came along 13 months later.
“We lived in a little bitty duplex and had an old Buick that we were afraid to drive around the block because it might die,” Nancy remembered. “In six months I was pregnant, and Lawrence took me home to Dalton. That’s how I met his family, when I was pregnant!”
Lawrence was transferred to Fort Benning, and every weekend he took Nancy home to Dalton to have dinner with his Grandmother McFalls.
“He loved the Army, and I got along well with the Army,” Nancy said.
‘It was real sad’
In the short span of three weeks in Vietnam, Nancy received three letters from Lawrence. Then when a military car pulled in the driveway and two men in uniform got out, she knew.
“They had a class for (military) wives that covered power of attorney, what to do in case of death, that kind of thing,” she said. “We had already planned to go to Hawaii. Lawrence changed his uniform every day, he was Army all the way. If he had lived, he would’ve been a general. He wrote a history about his unit and the wars they were in, and even about General Washington crossing the Delaware. He could talk about history for hours.”
The Flowers family moved to Tennessee in 1964, but waited until Barbara graduated Valley Point that year. Just over three years later, they got the dreaded news.
“My dad received a telegram from Congress notifying him of the death, and the date,” Barbara said. “There was a chaplain from the Army that came — and we couldn’t open the casket — and he guarded it. I was young and kinda naive at that time and my brother was gone. There was a wreck involving some of the military vehicles. He was an officer and had a driver … they went around a curve and ran up on a wreck real sudden.
“His driver slammed on the brakes, and the vehicle turned over and killed Lawrence. I don’t know if he was thrown out or if the vehicle landed on top of him, and I never knew if the driver survived or not. They wouldn’t tell us that, or his name. We never did get the full story.”
“(Flowers) died as a result of injuries received when the military vehicle in which he was a passenger overturned after (it was) required to stop suddenly at (the) scene of another accident,” states a Library of Congress document found on the Coffelt Database of Vietnam Casualties website.
Barbara was asked if she remembered how Lawrence’s death impacted the family and the community.
“Oh, my goodness,” she said. “My mom just about lost her mind and had a nervous breakdown. She never was the same afterwards.”
Donald Flowers remembers someone came by and told his mother, Jewel. His father, Luke Flowers, and Lawrence’s father were brothers.
“It was real sad in the Valley Point community,” he remembered.
Full military funeral
Shirley Yeager added, “We didn’t know he was one of them, but we were in the airport in Atlanta and it came over the news about so many being killed. His daddy came and told us. His daddy and my mom were brother and sister. I was devastated because we were very close. When we went to the funeral, they had a guard there that had come with him. His coffin was riveted together.”
Jimmy Pate, a first cousin, lived in another town but recalled seeing Lawrence at family get-togethers.
“We went to the graveside service at Chattanooga National (Cemetery),” he said. “It was a full military funeral with a 21-gun salute. I was probably 14 or 15 … before Lawrence went to Vietnam, he came by our house. I was into shooting BB guns, and he and I shot BB guns some and stuff like that. At that time, our grandmother was still living and she was living with us, and he stopped by to say goodbye to her.”
Nancy said the death of her husband “shocked” her.
“I didn’t even know how to fill out a check. He shopped, he cooked, he treated me like a queen,” she said. “After being adopted, my life became like a fairy tale — and then it all fell apart.”
Nancy did learn how to write a check, and actually became an accountant. When the Flowers family moved to Tennessee, she would take the kids and visit, and eventually made the Volunteer State her home as well.
Commendations for 1st Lt. Lawrence Flowers include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal, according to honorstates.org.
Lawrence Flowers remembered
“I just wanted to say thank you for serving this great country so that me, my wife, my kids and all of America can be free. Happy Memorial Day, 1999.”
Roger L. Flood, Dalton, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces (vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces)
“Dear Lt. Lawrence Flowers, thank you for your service with the 31st Supply Company. It has been too long, and it's about time for us all to acknowledge the sacrifices of those like you who answered our nation's call. Please watch over America, it still needs your strength, courage and faithfulness. Rest in peace with the angels.”
Lucy Micik (vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces)
“Lawrence was an Armor OCS (Officer Candidate School) classmate … he is remembered by his former classmates and friends. RIP.”
Hugh Preacher (findagrave.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.