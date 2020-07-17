DALTON, Ga. — Bruce Broadrick was "pure Dalton," said Mayor David Pennington.
Broadrick, a pharmacist who represented District 4 in the state House of Representatives from 2012-2017, passed away Wednesday at his home.
"He was a good man, a good public servant and a good Daltonian," Pennington said. "He represented all the best in this city."
A Whitfield County native, Broadrick owned and operated Frank’s Pharmacy for more than 33 years. He earned an associate’s degree from Middle Georgia College and a pharmacy degree from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy.
Serving the community through health care was a family tradition for Broadrick.
His grandfather, Dr. G.L. Broadrick, was a family physician in Whitfield County for more than 60 years. His uncle Charlie operated a pharmacy on Hamilton Street for many years. His father, Frank Broadrick, graduated from the University of Georgia pharmacy school in 1959 and returned to Dalton to work for Clarence Griffin at Griffin Drug Co.
“After a short time, Dad approached Mr. Griffin about buying the store. With a bank loan and a stock interest loan from his brother Charlie, he established Frank’s Pharmacy in 1959," Broadrick said in a 2014 interview with the Daily Citizen-News.
He recalled that his first job was working for his father when he was 11.
“He let me work at the soda fountain for 50 cents an hour and all I could eat on Sunday afternoons,” he said.
Broadrick ran for the District 4 seat, which includes Dalton and parts of Whitfield County, in 2012 after incumbent Roger Williams announced his retirement. Broadrick defeated future Dalton mayor Dennis Mock and businessman David Renz in a three-way battle for the Republican nomination for that seat and was unopposed in the general election.
"The fact that he won that primary without a runoff over a couple of other very strong candidates shows just how much he was loved and respected in Dalton," said City Council member Gary Crews.
Broadrick stepped down from the District 4 seat in 2017, citing the effects of a stroke he had suffered years earlier.
"Representing the people of the Fourth District is the greatest honor that has ever been bestowed on me. I'm very thankful for their trust. I believe that if I can't be at the top of my game, I can't effectively represent the voters," he said at that time. "And I don't think that I am at the top of my game."
Broadrick said he was proud of all the work he did in the state House, but he said he was particularly proud of having worked with other local lawmakers to secure funding for a new building for Georgia Northwestern Technical College on the campus of the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, which opened for classes in 2019.
Speaker of the House David Ralston sent his condolences to the Broadrick family.
"He served with great distinction and integrity until September 2017," Ralston said in a statement. "During his service, Bruce served on a number of important committees. When he left the House, he was serving as vice-chair of the Game, Fish and Parks Committee. Rep. Broadrick was a quiet, thoughtful and hard-working member. He cared little about the limelight, preferring instead to be effective on behalf of his community. I hope you will join with me in lifting up his wife, Mary Ann, and his entire family in your thoughts and prayers."
Broadrick served for many years on the Whitfield County Board of Health.
"Bruce was a true champion of public health in Whitfield County and will be greatly missed," said Dr. Zachary Taylor, director of the North Georgia Health District. "He served as chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Health, and he graciously volunteered his time as a pharmacist for our local MedBank. Along with his many contributions to this community, Bruce will be remembered as a dedicated fan of public health."
MedBank helps people who lack prescription drug coverage and who fall below a certain income level get access to prescription drugs.
Private graveside services are Saturday at West Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dalton First United Methodist Church, 500 N. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA, 30720; the Friendship House, P.O. Box 794, Dalton, GA, 30722; or Whitfield County MedBank, 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, GA, 30720.
