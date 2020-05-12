Free COVID-19 testing now available for all, even if showing no symptoms

DALTON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health has expanded testing for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) to all who want it, whether they have symptoms or not.
Previously, testing was available only to those who had symptoms such as fever and cough and to those in certain professions, such as first responders and healthcare workers.
The department announced last week that it had reached its goal of testing 100,000 individuals in 10 days.
“This is an important benchmark for Georgia as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state,” said Commissioner Kathleen Toomey in a press release. “Increased testing is critical to understanding where there are hotspots of infection and how best to mitigate them.”
The Whitfield County Health Department at 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton offers free drive-thru testing. The testing is available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. To set up an appointment, call (888) 881-1474.
