DALTON, Ga. — Matthew Hipps was there and saw it.
He spoke at the funeral of Scott Beigel, a teacher and coach at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who was killed in the mass shootings at the high school in February 2018, and who is called a hero for his actions to protect students that day.
“I was fortunate enough to be asked to do that,” said Hipps, an associate professor of political science at Dalton State College who had been friends with Beigel for some 15 years. “I watched his mother and father and sister sobbing. Scott was Jewish, and so we went to Shiva at their house and I saw the family, and the pain in the family, and the pain of the students, and the pain of Scott’s friends.”
When Hipps sees someone such as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, say the shootings in Parkland didn’t occur, he finds it “really, really unfortunate that anyone, whoever they are, would make an allegation that these things weren’t real, when the pain of the folks involved was very real.”
‘A confidant’
Hipps met Beigel when the two worked at a summer camp in northeastern Pennsylvania in 2002. They became “fast friends.”
“We had similar senses of humor, and we just kind of clicked,” Hipps said.
Hipps eventually left for graduate school, got a job and started a family, while Beigel continued to work at the camp. Hipps’ family returned to the camp in the summer of 2015.
“And Scott was still there and we reconnected like not a day had gone by, and Scott became a person that I talked to regularly,” he said. “We would have group FaceTime chats every month or so where we would touch base, and we would spend our summers together working at camp and just getting to spend time and hang out with one another.”
One example of Beigel’s sense of humor was when the two hadn’t seen each other for a while and Beigel agreed to pick Hipps up and take him to lunch.
“So I’m nervous because I haven’t seen him in years and hoping we still have the chemistry and friendship that we had established and I remember he pulls up and he gets out of the car and he’s walking up and he’s like ‘You really couldn’t even call me one time, man?’ and gave me a big hug,” Hipps said.
“And you hear about people who are like ‘We met up and it was like no time had passed’ and that’s precisely what it was, and so from that point forward Scott became a better friend and a confidant and someone who I was really excited that he was going to be a part of our lives moving forward. He was going to get to know my kids and those types of things, and unfortunately that got robbed from us.”
A ‘heavy silence’
On Feb. 14, 2018 — Valentine’s Day — Hipps was teaching a state and local government class at Dalton State College.
“And I actually used the Parkland example of this is happening in this state and we’re going to pay attention to it and we’ll see how state and local government responds, because at the time we didn’t have any information on really what had happened,” he said, “just that there was this incident at a school.”
Hipps said Beigel’s girlfriend contacted him and asked if he had heard from Beigel.
“I was like no, but I said I’m sure it’s crazy there, I’m sure it’s hard for folks to access their phones and that kind of thing,” he said.
As the day went on, Hipps saw on social media “rumors, and there were tweets that people had put out that people had been hurt and all this sort of stuff, but we hadn’t really gotten any confirmation of anything.”
“But in those types of situations you begin to think that the longer that you don’t hear something the worse it probably is,” he said.
At about 9 that evening, Hipps saw a student from the high school on television who said her teacher had been shot, “but even at that point we still were like maybe it’s still OK,” he said.
“And we had friends in Florida who were trying to find more information from the hospitals, and finally I got a call a little bit after I’d say about 1 o’clock in the morning and it was one of my friends who had worked with Scott at camp who was like he didn’t make it,” he said.
“And I remember the call because it sounds so corny, but you know you hear about like in the movies, like all other sound goes away. It felt like we were on the phone in this heavy silence for hours but it was probably 30 seconds. And she was like ‘He didn’t make it, I need you to call everyone else and tell them, I can’t do it.’ And so at one in the morning I started calling other friends to let them know. And I think I will remember that phone call for the rest of my life. I’ll remember that feeling and that moment where it confirmed what you already thought but were hoping couldn’t be true.”
Beigel, who taught geography and coached cross country, “died a hero,” according to the Miami Herald and many others.
Just days after the shootings, in a story about Beigel, the Miami Herald included this:
“Kelsey Friend, one of Beigel’s students, told CNN that he was shot outside the classroom door he’d held open for fleeing students when he went to lock it after ushering everyone inside.
“She also told ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ she believes the killer bypassed the room, figuring no one was inside, when he saw Beigel lying by the door. Kelsey says Beigel saved her life.
“‘Mr. Beigel was my hero and he still will forever be my hero. I will never forget the actions that he took for me and for fellow students in the classroom,’ Kelsey told CNN. ‘I am alive today because of him. If I could see him right now ... I’d give him a huge teddy bear to say thank you. But, unfortunately, I can’t do that.’”
Using ‘tragedy to drum up attention’
Asked when he first learned that Greene was denying the reality of what he had experienced as a friend of Beigel, Hipps said, “Because I study politics I had heard that there were some groups that were saying those types of things, but honestly didn’t pay it much mind because I had experienced to some degree the reality of that situation, along with other folks who it certainly touched more intimately than it did me. So I didn’t pay it much mind, but then over the last five months or so more has come out about her comments regarding not just the Parkland shooting but other incidents of violence and the video of her following around David Hogg (a Parkland survivor).”
In video of Greene following Hogg on a street in Washington, D.C., that surfaced recently, Greene is seen “harassing him and trying to goad him into responding,” according to a story in the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “... Hogg ignored Greene’s taunts, prompting her to claim he can’t defend his views because he won’t engage her while she’s chasing him. She also labeled him a ‘coward’ for not responding to her bait.”
“I had heard probably quite some time ago that she (Greene) had some of these thoughts but over the last couple of weeks, along with everybody else, it’s been crystallized through media coverage exactly what had gone on,” Hipps said.
“Many of us unfortunately saw it firsthand and are still feeling the aftermath of it,” he said. “I have two little boys, and active shooter drills are unfortunately a normal part of their school experience, so it’s really unfortunate when someone, for whatever their motivation may be, would take a tragedy and use that tragedy to drum up attention. I think that’s a really unfortunate thing, because the pain and suffering of the folks that were involved in it certainly is real.”
What should happen to Greene?
Hipps lives in the 14th Congressional District that Greene represents in Congress (including Whitfield and Murray counties), so he is a constituent of hers.
Asked if he thought she should have been removed from her committee assignments (she was) or should resign from Congress (one representative still plans to seek her expulsion), Hipps said, “I am torn as a person who studies politics and just the regular old person who happens to live in the 14th District. As somebody who studies politics, I think that it’s always really, really important to remember that even when people say things we don’t agree with, part of the cost of freedom is protecting those folks’ ability to say the things that they say.
“It doesn’t mean that we agree with them, it doesn’t mean that we condone them, it doesn’t mean that we support them doing it, but their right to do it and their right to say things is of paramount importance, and if you’re going to live in a democracy, especially a free democracy as we want to and aspire to live in, you’ve got to protect speech even when its speech that is really uncomfortable or maybe even reprehensible.
“As a citizen of Georgia and of the district, I think that you clearly want for the rhetoric to be toned down, because whatever your thoughts are about everything that’s happened, she still represents 750,000 people or something. It’s a lot of people who are still relying on their representative to go to Congress and lobby on behalf of them, and so the people elected her and she has a job to do and my hope is that that becomes the focus, representing the folks of northwest Georgia and working as hard as she can to make the lives of the people in this district better.”
Honoring Scott and healing a nation
Hipps said his focus is always on “people hopefully knowing Scott a little better.”
“Scott was a fan of the underdog, Scott was the fan of the kid who was sitting quietly by himself, and Scott had a wonderful way of finding the best in people and highlighting that and bringing that to the forefront,” Hipps said.
He hopes that a divided nation can learn from the life of his friend.
“My hope is that we can all learn something from Scott and work a little bit harder to find the good in folks and bring that to the forefront, and if we can do that, maybe we can start to kind of heal as a nation and as a people,” Hipps said. “I think that is what Scott would want, and I think if I can do anything, if we can do anything, to honor his legacy, I think that would be a big part of it.”
