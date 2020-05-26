DALTON, Ga. — Dalton Assistant Police Chief Chris Crossen said that local law enforcement officers and firefighters are really lucky to work in Dalton and Whitfield County.
"We always get a lot of support," he said. "That's one of the best things about working here, living here."
But he said that since the start of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that support, especially from local businesses "has gone beyond what we normally see."
"It's kind of like what happened after 9/11," he said. "I guess we are on people's minds more now, and so they have reached out to us."
For instance, Marco’s Pizza, Honey Baked Ham, Domino’s Pizza, Outback Steakhouse and the Kroger on West Walnut Avenue have donated food. Shaw Industries donated hand sanitizer and face masks. Mohawk Industries donated face shields. Dalton Distillery donated hand sanitizer. Textile Rubber and Chemical donated cleaning solution for patrol vehicles. And Solution Designed Products donated face masks.
"Over the past several months numerous organizations have contacted me directly to donate cleaning supplies, masks and food," said Lt. Ricky Long. "This has gone a long way in keeping our officers' spirits up and letting them know that the citizens of Dalton care about what we are doing during this tough time."
Long said that with widespread shortages of personal protective equipment it has been difficult for the department to obtain things such as face masks and hand sanitizer from its usual sources.
"Without these donations we would have run out of these supplies or still be waiting for deliveries," he said.
The Dalton Fire Department reports that local businesses have really stepped up to help its personnel as well. Textile Rubber and Chemical also donated disinfectant to them. Dalton Distillery, Le-Glue, MFG Chemical and Vapor's Alley gave the fire department hand sanitizer. Solution Designed Products provided surgical masks. Honey Baked Ham donated hams, while Domino’s Pizza donated 30 pizzas, Longhorn Steakhouse provided 30 meals to firefighters and Waffle House gave 13 meals.
The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office reports that it received hand sanitizer from Dalton Distillery and Whitfield County Schools; face masks from Shaw Industries, Solution Designed Products and the United Way of Northwest Georgia; cleaning solutions from Southern Products and Services and Textile Rubber and Chemical; face shields from Mohawk Industries and the Seventh District Medical Society; various personal protective equipment from Axon and food from Kentucky Fried Chicken and Honey Baked Ham.
"The support of these businesses has helped with the day-to-day operations at the sheriff’s office," said Lt. David Pickett. "The generosity that these groups have shown speaks volumes about our community and that when we work together we can overcome this situation. The sheriff’s office would like to thank everyone that has donated supplies and everyone who has reached out to us. If anyone was left off of this list I would like to apologize in advance."
The Whitfield County Fire Department said it has received donations of food and supplies from the Great American Cookie Company, Solution Designed Products, Textile Rubber and Chemical, Trinseo and Whitfield County Schools.
"We appreciate it," said Lt. Jantzen Chance. "It shows people are thinking about us. Even though the population of Whitfield County is over 100,000, it feels like a small community. It still has a small-town feel. It makes us feel a little bit safer, knowing that we have the supplies to disinfect and clean everything. Most of our personnel have families. Many have small children, and to know that we can clean and disinfect and not take anything home with us makes us feel better."
Hamilton Medical Center said it has received donations of food, personal protective equipment and other items from a number of local businesses.
"We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community," said Tara Skiffen, a critical care nurse. "The generous donations that we’ve received, which include a surplus of personal protective equipment, food and other support, have been greatly appreciated. We will never forget the kindness shown.”
Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain said his department has received hand sanitizer and food.
"It helps to know people are thinking about you," he said.
Crossen seemed to speak for first responders and healthcare workers across the region when he said he wanted "to give a big thank you to everyone who has helped us out and thought about us."
"We are very lucky," he said. "We do this because we love it and want to protect people, and it's so great that people are thinking about us and want to protect us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.