German Immersion students share lessons of St. Martin's Day

DALTON, Ga. — Brookwood School German Immersion Program students in grades kindergarten-fourth shared the history and traditions of Martinstag (St. Martin’s Day) with the rest of the student body recently via a parade through the building and a play.
“It’s really cool to get to share with everyone the history and what this holiday is all about,” said Lilly Cobb, a fourth-grader in the program. “I like the” traditional St. Martin’s Day songs she and her classmates sang during the procession, “the lanterns we made and carried with lights, and the play.”
Martinstag is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 11, the funeral day of St. Martin of Tours, the third bishop of Tours who is the patron saint of many communities across Europe and is best known for slicing his cloak in two to share with a beggar on a frigid night. Brookwood moved its celebration back nearly a month due to COVID-19 concerns and held it indoors instead of outside due to heavy rain.
St. Martin has become “a symbol for sharing, particularly with those less fortunate,” a valuable lesson for youth, said Carin Watts, a second-grade teacher in Brookwood’s German Immersion Program. “You always have something to share; he had his coat, and he cut it in half to share.”
The holiday “is a good lesson for kids,” said Charlotte Bramlett, a fourth-grader in the program. St. Martin “was important and a good example.”
He was “a great model,” said Cobb. “He was all about being kind to other people and showing kindness.”
Various countries celebrate the Feast of St. Martin in special ways. In Germany, for example, children walk in processions carrying lanterns, which they make in school, and sing St. Martin songs, a tradition observed at Brookwood.
After children march through town, everyone meets at a marketplace for sweet bread, warm beverages and a fire, said Watts, who was born and raised in Germany before moving to America for college. “We did (Martinstag) every year (I was in Germany), and it’s fun, like the Christmas parade here, or Homecoming.”
Brynlee Chlebisch and her fellow fourth-graders “did the lanterns in class, and our teacher showed us how to cut and glue them,” she said. “Then, we got to color them however we wanted.”
For Bramlett, this year’s lantern walk was a family affair, which made it all the more special and memorable, she said.
“My younger sister is in kindergarten and in German Immersion, (so) this was her first year” of the celebration.
And Bramlett, Chlebisch and Cobb take seriously being part of Brookwood’s inaugural German Immersion class, as the program began when they were kindergartners.
“We represent (the program) and show (younger students) how to act,” Bramlett said. “We’re older, so we set the example.”
Being in the German Immersion Program is ‘‘really special, (an opportunity) not a lot of kids get, and it’s an important skill you may need in life,” Cobb said. And as Martinstag annually demonstrates, “you get to celebrate German holidays” each year in addition to all the American holidays.
“I like (the program) because half the day you learn English and half the day you learn a new language, German,” Chlebisch said. “It’s work, but fun work, not hard work, and it gets more fun each year.”
