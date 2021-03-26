Greene receives warm reception in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Ga. — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, entered the Cloer Barn in Chatsworth Wednesday night to raucous cheers and a standing ovation from a crowd of about 80. Some two hours later, Greene ended the event to an equally enthusiastic standing ovation from the near-capacity crowd.
Those who attended the event had to register in advance.
Greene provided attendees with updates on bills currently working their way through Congress, briefed them on legislation she is working on and took questions from the audience. Greene represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
“The southern border is in crisis,” said Greene, who blasted President Joe Biden for the surge in people, especially minors, crossing the border. Some 13,000 minors who crossed the border unaccompanied by an adult are now in custody, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Greene touted the Protect America First Act, a bill she has introduced that she said would impose a four-year moratorium on all immigration, make it easier to deport illegal aliens, complete the “big, beautiful” wall along the Mexican border started by former President Donald Trump and name it after Trump. Greene told the crowd that a shooting earlier this week in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 should not be used as an excuse to restrict the rights of gun owners.
She criticized the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill recently passed by Congress, noting that only 9% of that money will go to COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and equipment. She said much of the rest will go to bail out “blue” Democratic states who kept their economies shut down trying to battle the virus.
She also warned the audience about a $3 trillion infrastructure bill being prepared by the Biden administration, saying it will be paid for with higher taxes.
Greene also warned about the Equality Act, which recently passed the House of Representatives and will now go to the Senate. That bill adds sexual orientation and gender identity as protected categories under federal civil rights law. Greene warned that its passage would allow biological males into “women’s bathrooms, sports teams and locker rooms.”
She also warned that surgeons could be forced to perform surgeries on people seeking to change their gender.
Comments from several audience members indicated that, four months later, they still haven’t come to terms with Trump’s loss to Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Biden won by 81.3 million votes and 306 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 74.2 million votes and 232 electoral votes. Greene received several questions about Dominion Voting Systems voting machines, which were used in 28 states including Georgia.
After the election, a number of right-wing media sites said Dominion machines were used to steal the election from Trump. Under threat of lawsuits by Dominion, many of these sites have since walked back those claims.
“These statements are completely false and have no basis in fact,” wrote American Thinker in a typical statement. “Industry experts and public officials alike have confirmed that Dominion conducted itself appropriately and that there is simply no evidence to support these claims. It was wrong for us to publish these false statements.”
Attorney and Trump ally Sidney Powell claimed Dominion machines were rigged and even named a specific Dominion executive in the alleged scheme. But earlier this week, in response to a lawsuit by the company, Powell told a court that “no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.