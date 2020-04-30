Matt Hamilton/Daily Citizen-News

Rachel Earley with Hamilton Medical Center accepts pizzas from Jim Gilmore on Tuesday at the hospital. Gilmore, along with others in the North Oaks area, including Wayne and Mona Russell, Larry and Jane Meeks, and Tom and Carolyn Pappas, is donating pizzas to the hospital's workers three times a week because of the heroic work being done by doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.