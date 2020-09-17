DALTON, Ga. — Among the attractions of this weekend's annual Festival at the Creative Arts Guild is the revamped and enlarged Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden.
Webb, the garden’s eponymous founder and curator, had long hoped to eventually offer 50 sculptures on the site, and with this year's dozen new acquisitions, his goal has been reached.
"I'm actually more excited now than I was 10 years ago" when the sculpture garden was established, because "with 50 works, it's a destination," Webb said. "It's become a draw, and the additions we've made only inspire future opportunities."
"We have seen so many class fields trips come through here over the years, and they have so many good questions, and they identify so many different (elements) of pieces," said Amanda Brown, executive director of the Creative Arts Guild. "What they see opens up a dialogue."
Throughout the summer, works have been arriving at the Guild, and the new group of sculptures includes artists from the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador, according to Brown.
"Several of the artists are museum collected and exhibited and have works in public spaces around the world," she said.
"Warming Up," by Mexican sculptor Victor Manuel Villarreal, is among the new works in the sculpture garden. Villarreal is best known for his ballerinas, so "Warming Up" is "a good indication of his work," Webb said. "It's very appropriate for the Guild, too, considering the strong dance program here."
"A great artist captures a person," and Villarreal does exactly that with "Warming Up," because with her body language and facial expression, "she is not just some body," he said. "She is a complete person.''
Also new is "Two Swans," by Canadian sculptor Don Frost, which weighs 100 pounds and is "our first molded work," he said. "The polyurethane base with fiberglass coating gives it a very organic feel."
Mexican artist Victor Salmones' "First Born" is another new addition, and it's "relatable because it (depicts) a universal moment," Webb said. "It's especially poignant to celebrate birth in a year of so much sadness and loss."
Another new piece, Ulises Jiménez Obregón's "Reclining Nude," holds appeal because "it's unusual to still see Cubist work," and this sculpture is "filtered through his Latin American sensibilities," he said. "It's more dimensional."
The addition of 12 new sculptures to the outdoor garden is part of a two-year process that also includes conservation, landscaping and illumination, Brown said. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the sculpture garden, the only place in the state with a collection of permanently sited public art.
The garden is open year-round from dawn to dusk with no admission fee as part of the Guild’s commitment to making the arts accessible to everyone. In 2017, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution rated the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden as one of the six best places in the South to see outdoor sculpture.
"It's free, and there are no walls or gates," Webb said. "It's available to the community at their time and leisure."
Community members who wish to support the project may adopt a sculpture with custom metal signage listing the sponsor and the person or group the donation honors or memorializes, Brown said. These donations will pay for the signage and support the maintenance of the garden.
The Founders Garden, which was created for the sculpture garden's fifth anniversary, is also transforming, with several new works and a shift in placement "that will better integrate the sculptures into the landscape on the southwest corner of the Guild’s campus," Brown said. In addition, the largest section of the sculpture garden will be renamed the Ken & Myra White Magnolia Crescent in honor of the long-time Guild patrons who made a substantial gift to the project, and "this section of the garden has been revamped to better spotlight new and relocated works."
The first new piece those who enter the Magnolia Crescent will see is "Reflection," by Mexican artist Felipe Castañeda, who learned from renowned sculptor Francisco Zúñiga, Webb said. Castañeda, who "works in metal and stone, is probably the preeminent figure sculptor in Mexico, so we feel very fortunate to add a piece of his to the collection."
"Reflection" is placed deliberately in a "contemplative" section of the sculpture garden, as the female figure "has her back turned to people as they come in, contemplating her own thoughts on life," he said. "This is a chance for people to pause and think."
Slightly farther down the path in the Magnolia Crescent is "constructivism corner,'' a revamped section that focuses on welded steel pieces, "paying homage to that very modern technique" and highlighting the myriad interpretations of welded-steel art, Webb said. That includes a new artwork, an untitled piece by James Rosati, "an important figure in the history of American sculpture" who has works in New York City's Whitney Museum of Art, Pittsburgh's Carnegie Museum of Art and Washington, D.C.'s, National Gallery of Art, among others.
The untitled piece in the sculpture garden is "an example of his exploration of shape and form" as well as the fact that "a sculpture doesn't have to be huge to be important," Webb said. In fact, humongous pieces "can be intimidating," while more modest art is approachable, even to children.
Webb has made "a conscious effort" in the sculpture garden not only to mix small and large pieces, but also different materials, colors, time periods and styles, he said. "It's hard to find good figurative pieces, but when we can, we're happy to share them."
The garden's inclusive mission includes not only race and ethnicity, but gender.
Of the dozen new sculptures, half are by women, and nearly 40% of the garden's sculptures are by females, he said. "In most public art arenas, maybe 10-20% of the works are by women, but at least 50% of visitors are women, so they should be able to see art that reflects their experiences."
Teresa Wells, a British sculptor, is one of the women in the garden with her "Narcissus," a new work that reminds viewers of the perils of falling in love with oneself, "a mindful lesson for anyone," Webb said. The water rivulets on the plank of the statue are intentional, as they recall the stream by which the Narcissus of Greek mythology became enamored with himself.
While adding new art is valuable, shifting current pieces around the garden is also a critical aspect of this remodeling because they might be better in a different location, and "a piece can become too familiar if it's in the same spot too long," he said. For example, "Mr. Wrinkle's Favorite Speedwagon," by Georgia-sculptor Verina Baxter, will "really benefit" from its new position in the garden, because it formerly "sat flat in the Founders Garden, but now it really looks like it has speed, (which) closely mirrors the artist's intent."
Conservation is another key element of the remodeling of the sculpture garden, as pieces will be "touched up," Webb said. "Time is hard on all of us, but, overall, the works have held up really well."
During the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, when many are leery of being close to others and/or spending extended periods indoors, the sculpture garden is an ideal spot to enjoy art while being able to social distance outdoors, Brown said. And most of Friday's festivities will also be outdoors, which will funnel people into the sculpture garden, as "only 45 at a time can be inside."
"The pandemic has shifted visitors away from traditional museums, but sculpture gardens offer the opportunity to move at your own pace and keep a comfortable distance," said Webb. "There's nothing like this sculpture garden anywhere else in Georgia."
This year's Festival includes the Taste of Dalton preview party Friday night, as well as indoor exhibits, an outdoor market, activities and live entertainment Saturday and Sunday. More details are at www.creativeartsguild.org/events/annual-events/festival1.
