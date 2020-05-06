DALTON, Ga. — No group of students has perhaps been hit harder by the changes required by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) than high school seniors, who are missing out on numerous memorable milestones that have been enjoyed by prior generations.
“Overall, the feeling is sad,” said Josephine Conley, a senior at Dalton High School. “It’s depressing, because we go 12 years to school to get to the best three months, (but) that’s been taken away, and on top of that, you can’t even go out to see your friends” because of social distancing.
“You start to feel really alone without that social interaction,” so students are using FaceTime and other products, but “it’s not the same,” Conley said. Still, “any little bit helps.”
It’s “sad for everyone, (especially) because we don’t know if we’ll ever get to see our classmates all together in one place and have that closure, but I understand why we can’t,” said Taylor Witherow, a senior at Northwest Whitfield High School. “Those are large gatherings, and we all have elderly relatives and people with (underlying) conditions who are susceptible” to COVID-19, so “we do take this seriously.”
Closing the school buildings early was even more painful due to the suddenness.
“We were not expecting this, and it was a shock to everyone,” Witherow said. “When we left, we thought we’d be back in two weeks, and if we knew we weren’t going to get to come back, we all would have taken it in more” that final day.
Like Witherow, Dalton High School senior Hannah Miller “would have lived that last day (in school) differently had I known I wouldn’t go back,” she said. “I would have told certain people ‘Thank you’ and gotten to say ‘Goodbye’ to other (people), but I didn’t have any closure.”
Prom and graduation
Losing prom, and perhaps graduation, are the two punches that land hardest for Witherow. Prom was initially pushed to late May before being canceled.
“All little girls dream about prom — it’s your princess moment — and a lot of girls spent upwards of $1,000 on prom stuff they’ll never get to wear,” although Witherow at least was spared that expense, she said. “I went to eight stores looking for a dress I liked and didn’t find anything, but I guess that was God looking out for my bank account.”
Conley wasn’t as fortunate, she said. Though she had “never bought a dress” more than a week before any of Dalton High School’s roughly dozen other dances during her time in high school, she purchased her prom dress three months in advance, and now that gown “is staring at me in my room.”
She is relieved she attended prom as a junior, since she won’t have the opportunity this year, she said. “I got talked into it last year, and now I’m very glad I did.”
Witherow would be more disconsolate to lose graduation than prom, however.
“You get two proms (junior and senior years), but you work 13 years for graduation, (so) I don’t see the point in cancelling,” she said. “All the seniors I’ve talked to have said they’d rather have a late graduation in July or August than not at all.”
Currently, Northwest’s graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 19 at the Dalton Convention Center, but the number of guests who will be permitted — if any — remains to be decided.
“I want them to have a graduation ceremony, (but) normally when we have graduation, it’s packed,” Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools, said last week. The size and scope of this year’s commencement ceremonies will be “at the mercy of the virus and what the government tells us we can do.”
Miller also hopes to have a graduation.
“Currently, I’m number two in the class, and I’ve worked hard to achieve that class rank,” she said. She’s sad to lose other senior highlights like scholarship night and field day, but “those aren’t as big of a deal as graduation.”
Dalton Public Schools currently has a graduation date of May 22, with a backup date in July (24-25), but the system is surveying students and parents regarding their opinions about graduation, Tim Scott, superintendent, explained last week. Administrators want to know if social distancing restrictions will only permit students at the May graduation, with no guests, should that ceremony still proceed, via a live-stream, or would families prefer to try for a regular commencement in July.
“Everyone should get a graduation, and Dalton Public Schools is doing everything they can to give us some sort of ceremony,” Conley said. “That really means a lot.”
Spring life
Miller is a bit apprehensive about her Advanced Placement (AP) exams this year, she said. She’s taken AP courses for several years, so “I’ve gotten pretty good at taking AP exams,” but this year’s tests will be taken by students at home, they’ll be shorter, and they’ll be open book and open note due to the pandemic.
“We all have an expectation of what AP tests will be, but now they changed the whole thing,” she said. There’s a lot of “uncertainty.”
Witherow is an active theater student at Northwest, so she’s grateful they were able to perform their musical, “Chicago,” but this spring’s one-act was canceled. She was also interested in multiple community productions during the next few months, but those, too, have fallen by the wayside.
“My entire life kind of turned upside down, but I’m sure everyone is experiencing the same thing,” Miller said. “I’m not the most social person in the entire world, but I still miss the buzz of school,” the minor-yet-paradoxically-major pieces of routine, such as “chatting with somebody in the hall after class or eating lunch with a friend.”
Conley expressed similar sentiments as her friend.
“Staying at home has not been fun,” she said.
Students are now asked to continue their schoolwork, but without enjoying those simple pleasures “that make school enjoyable,” Miller said. “It’s unfair.”
Other pursuits
Miller considers herself fortunate that she has “flying to take my mind off it,” she said. A cadet commander in the Dalton-based Whitfield-Murray Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, Miller recently procured her pilot’s license.
“For so many people, everything has been canceled,” she said. “At least I have flying, the thing I love and enjoy.”
However, the pandemic has even negatively impacted Miller’s Civil Air Patrol activities.
“We had so many plans for activities month by month, and we had a banquet planned, so this has been really disappointing, because this has been my life for the last four years,” she said. Civil Air Patrol “has been doing online meetings, but it’s not the same.”
Miller had been attending the southeast region’s National Emergency Services Academy in Alabama monthly, so losing that “unique opportunity” has been “most disappointing,” she said. “That was fun, and I looked forward to it every month.”
Conley counts herself lucky swimming is her sport, so “I got to complete my season and compete at state,” she said. “I’m very thankful for that, but I’m sad (for spring athletes), especially our soccer boys,” who won’t have the opportunity to defend their 2019 No. 1 national ranking by USA Today.
College
COVID-19 has also put rising college freshmen like Witherow in limbo this spring.
She plans to attend Kennesaw State University to study communications, public relations and film, but “I need to register for orientation and figure out living (arrangements, and) nobody wants to put payments down not knowing if they’re going to get to live there,” she said. “We’re just hoping for the best.”
Miller is waiting to commit to a college because she wants to receive all the information regarding scholarships she’s applied for, but the pandemic has “thrown a wrench into absolutely everything planning for college,” she said. For example, “if the economy crashes, I don’t want to be going to school out of state and go into huge debt.”
Conley has dual enrolled at Dalton State College for two years studying radiology, so her college entry process should be smooth even with the pandemic, but she sympathizes with her friends.
“It happened at a time when they’re going on college visits, so they’ve had to do virtual visits, but those are nowhere near the same,” she said. “I can’t imagine.”
Loss of traditions
Witherow and her classmates are abiding by social distancing rules to help slow the spread of the virus, so it’s frustrating to her that others are not following those guidelines, she said. “It’s hard seeing younger people — it’s all over social media — not staying inside like they should.”
Still, Witherow regrets missing so many senior milestones.
“We know it’s selfish, because there are so many bigger things to worry about — people are dying — but we can’t help but feel a little sad,” she said. “We’re not going to experience what everyone else has gotten to up until our grade.”
At Dalton High School, “we do so much more” for seniors than prom and graduation, and “we don’t get to do any of that,” Conley said. “It’s like breaking tradition, and if you know Dalton, you know how important traditions are.”
