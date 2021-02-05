Infectious disease specialist touts safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines

DALTON, Ga. — “Take the vaccine when you can.”
That was Dr. Lee Connor’s main message when he spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Dalton Monday about the latest developments with COVID-19.
Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are 95% effective after two doses, are “very, very safe, and very, very effective,” said Connor, an infectious disease specialist at Hamilton Medical Center. “I hope we can get more vaccines on the market.”
“At Hamilton, we haven’t had any bad reactions” to vaccinations, he said. “It’s super safe, and I can’t stress that enough.”
The United Kingdom has identified a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.7, while in South Africa, another variant, B.1.351, emerged, and both have been detected in the United States. The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed 19 cases of variant B.1.1.7 in Georgia as of Monday.
“I assume (B.1.1.7 and B.1.351) are more widespread than we think they are,” Connor said. “They may become predominant months from now.”
Though their mortality rate is similar to the COVID-19 strain that has plagued the world for more than a year, these new variants “are more transmissible,” he said. However, “it seems like the vaccines should work” on these variants, as well.
It’s possible that, eventually, individuals will be encouraged to get a COVID-19 shot annually, “like we do with the flu,” to protect against variants, Connor said. Each year, the flu vaccine is different, in hopes of matching the type of flu strain that will be prevalent during that season.
Connor believes wearing masks, social distancing and other hygiene measures, like washing hands, meant to protect against COVID-19 have also blunted the traditional winter flu wave in the U.S.
“It works,” he said. “The flu is unheard of this year, but you should still get a flu shot, because there’s typically a second wave of the flu in February and March.”
The Whitfield County Health Department has storage capacity to offer both COVID-19 vaccines, and the health department is using its current stock for appointments that already exist and for second doses, according to the North Georgia Health District. When new appointment times are ready to be scheduled for eligible residents, instructions for registration will be available online at www.nghd.org.
As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing remain pivotal, Connor said. “Masks protect others from you, but they also protect you, because you inhale (fewer) virus particles” from an unmasked, infected person if wearing a mask.
COVID-19 is “very transmissible person to person,” he said. While individuals can be infected through surface contamination, primary transmission is through coughing or sneezing, as individuals ingest respiratory particles with the virus from infected parties.
As of Thursday afternoon, Whitfield County had 13,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12th-most among Georgia’s 159 counties, with 660 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 and 169 confirmed deaths and nine probably deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County’s rate of 13,020 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents is second-highest in the state, behind only Chattahoochee.
COVID-19 numbers spiked in Whitfield County last summer, than trailed off before a “huge spike” November-January, which Connor attributes to a combination of cooler weather forcing individuals indoors, holiday gatherings and pandemic-restriction fatigue.
This virus is insidious because “people are most infective in the day or two before symptoms show up,” he said. That means, not only can individuals pass COVID-19 to others without knowing they are ill, but they are actually most dangerous in the days immediately before they even develop symptoms.
Hamilton Medical Center no longer sends COVID-19 tests out, so most results are returned within an hour, he said. “At the start of this, it could take as long as 14 days.”
In terms of “therapeutics, there’s not much, outside of oxygen and making people feel comfortable,” although dexamethasone has lowered mortality rates in patients, and monoclonal antibodies decrease emergency room visits for those with COVID-19, “which is very important right now” to prevent emergency rooms from being overwhelmed, he said. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens, such as viruses.
Hamilton Medical Center opened the Hamilton Monoclonal Antibody Clinic on Jan. 25 to provide products like Regeneron, which was used to treat then-President Donald Trump when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Connor said.
“I’m really excited about the clinic, because it’s outpatient, and I hope it will let us get a handle on (illnesses) before people get too sick,” he said.
Even with these treatments, vaccines remain the best hope to “burn out” the pandemic, but that will require 70-80% of the population to be vaccinated, and those who have already had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated, he said. Though a prior COVID-19 infection could leave one immune for about three months, immunity through the vaccine should be at least a year.
“When it becomes available to me, to my group, I’ll certainly take it,” said Tony Stanley, who contracted COVID-19 last month. “I consider myself lucky, because for me it was like a bad cold — I didn’t have breathing issues, or anything like that — but my father-in-law died from complications” of COVID-19 in late November, so “that was a big slap to all of us how serious this (virus) is.”
Bill Russell “was actually over COVID-19, but the damage it had done to his lungs (was too great),” said Stanley, who spent eight years on the Whitfield County Board of Education before completing his second term at the end of December. COVID-19 impacts “people so differently: With me, it wasn’t that serious, but he couldn’t survive.”
And until everyone — or at least the 70-80% necessary for herd immunity — is vaccinated, Stanley urges everyone in this community to follow safety measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
“The masks aren’t very comfortable, but it’s such a little thing that goes a long way,” he said. “As serious as” this pandemic is, those common-sense precautions “make a big difference.”
Overall, the United States has had 26.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 453,000 deaths attributed to it.
“I really hope vaccine production ramps up quickly so anyone who wants a vaccine can get one,” Connor said. “It’s tragic we don’t have enough right now for everyone.”
