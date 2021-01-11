DALTON, Ga. — The Georgia Legislature opens its 2021 session Monday, and state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, plans to introduce a bill that day that would allow the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners to place a measure on the March 16 ballot giving the commissioners the power to create tax allocation districts (TADs).
Carpenter told members of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce Thursday that the bill will have to pass both the state House and Senate and be signed by Gov. Brian Kemp by the following Friday if that’s going to happen.
“I believe we can do that,” he said.
The county will hold a special election on March 16 to fill the unexpired term of commissioner Roger Crossen, who passed away last year. Putting a TAD referendum on that ballot would keep the county from having to call for another special election.
A tax allocation district is based on the idea that development in an area will increase property values. In effect, the taxes a local government can collect for general purposes inside a district are frozen at what the property was worth when the district was created. Taxes collected on additional value are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, land, buildings, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area. That “extra” money does not go into general revenue.
“Studies have identified housing as one of the county’s biggest needs,” Carpenter said. “But no one is going out into the county and building housing, not on a big level, without something like a TAD to give them a kick-start.”
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said Thursday he would like the county to have the power to create TADs.
“It would give us another tool in our tool box,” he said. “In less than two months, we saw two major properties ask to be annexed into the city (of Dalton) to take advantage of its TADs. That doesn’t affect the county government that much because they remain on our tax rolls, but it does affect the (county) school system.”
Last year, Hammond Creek Capital asked the city to annex 91.745 acres on the north Dalton bypass in the area around Pleasant Grove Drive into the city. The company plans a mixed residential/commercial development on the property, with some 200 new housing units. That request was approved.
And POAL Partners and Mauer Dalton asked the city to annex Market Street Shoppes into the city, while Venture Partners asked for the annexation of the former site of the Dairy Queen on Market Street into the city. Those requests were also approved. The city plans a new access road and other improvements to make that area more attractive to customers.
Dalton voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs, and the council has since created four. One covers the downtown business district. Another covers the Dalton Mall and the area nearby it. The third covers West Walnut Avenue from Interstate 75 to Dug Gap Road. And the fourth covers the area around the planned Hammond Creek development.
County voters rejected TADs in 2014, but Jensen said now that they have seen TADs in use, county voters may be more receptive to the idea.
State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, who also spoke during the online Zoom meeting, said he supports giving the county the ability to ask for a TAD referendum.
Both Carpenter and Payne said the legislature will take up measures to improve election security. They don’t know exactly what will be introduced, but they said they expect absentee ballots to be addressed.
“I had a number of people contact me to say that when they went to vote they were told they had already voted absentee,” Payne said.
He said the legislature might tighten up the eligibility to receive an absentee ballot to the elderly, the disabled and those who can show they will be out of the state during the election.
Carpenter said they might require those requesting an absentee ballot to provide a photo ID just as voters who go to the polls in person have to do.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to have two different levels of security,” he said.
