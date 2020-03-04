DALTON, Ga. — The Dalton chamber’s “Good Morning, Dalton” shined a spotlight on a pair of institutions of higher learning last Thursday, with students and presidents extolling the virtues of Dalton State College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
While Meghan O’Toole, who expects to graduate in May 2021, appreciates everything she’s learning about nursing, she’s even more grateful for the life lessons Dalton State has taught her, she said. The college has “allowed me to continue growing my leadership abilities.”
She’s realized, for example, that being kind to others “takes only a minute, but it means a lot to other people,” she said. When she had to drop out of school for a time to battle Hodgkin lymphoma, she worried she’d lose her identity, because it had become so intertwined with campus life, but numerous individuals from Dalton State reached out to her, from President Margaret Venable to her fellow students.
“Dalton State cares about you as a person,” O’Toole said. “You’re not just a number.”
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is also teaching leadership, which students then carry into their workplaces, said Flor Querido, who is majoring in business management and minoring in human relations. “I will inspire others to attend the same college that has inspired me.”
Querido, who expects to graduate in December 2021, selected the college for its affordability, flexibility of scheduling and the way it prepares students for careers, she said. Staff members are “available and go out of their way to meet needs” of students.
Affordability is important to both Dalton State and GNTC.
The HOPE Career Grant, for example, pays 100% of the cost of tuition for technical programs of study for highly in-demand careers at the Technical College System of Georgia’s 22 member institutions, said Heidi Popham, GNTC’s president. Last year, GNTC had 942 graduates within HOPE Career Grant fields.
Dalton State has been commended by the U.S. Department of Education for its affordability, and 70% of last year’s graduates had no student loan debt, Venable said. Dalton State is also the state’s first Hispanic-Serving Institution, a designation from the U.S. Department of Education that makes it eligible for numerous grants, which the school can in turn use to assist students — nearly a third of Dalton State’s students are Hispanic.
The college serves more than 5,000 total students, roughly 85% of whom are from northwest Georgia, and graduation rates continue to rise, which is critical, because “graduates become employees,” Venable said. More than 80% of Dalton State graduates are employed in this state, and 70% are employed in either Dalton or the surrounding area.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College also successfully places students into careers, Popham said. For the 2019 academic year, the job placement rate was 99%, and 92% “in field.”
The college opened an 80,000-square-foot Whitfield Murray Campus expansion in September, and programs at the facility encompass business, health care, industrial and public service, she said. There are roughly 1,000 students on the Whitfield Murray Campus this spring.
GNTC has also added several new areas of study for the Whitfield Murray Campus, she said. Automation engineering launched in the fall of 2019 with “full enrollment immediately,” diesel equipment technician has “very healthy enrollment, we also have a carpet training lab on campus, which wouldn’t happen without our flooring partners in the community,” and a precision machining and manufacturing concentration will begin on campus this week.
Carl Watts “is very thankful to both colleges,” because he attained his associate degree from Dalton State, then went back to school a decade later at GNTC and graduated with a degree in industrial systems technology, he said. He’s a preventative maintenance planner for Mohawk Industries.
His education at both institutions made him a “better organized” person at work and at home, a lesson he’s now imparting to his son, he said. He encourages others to also continue their learning, because “education is ongoing and ever-changing.”
Fellow Mohawk employee Max England, who graduated from Dalton State in 2017 with three business degrees, was impressed by the college’s “rigor of classes, (expertise) of professors and closeness of the student body,” he said. His time on campus was “an amazing experience that defined my life.”
The Wright School of Business is “world class,” and the college “employs some of the best people in the state, who at their cores are servant leaders,” he said. Now working in business intelligence, Dalton State instilled in England a lifelong love of learning, said to be the core responsibility of any institution of higher education.
Indeed, that eagerness to continue to learn among the speakers stood out to Tom Bundros, the chief executive officer of Dalton Utilities and chairman of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce Executive Board. “Learning doesn’t stop when (one) leaves school,” because if it does, one will be “stifled” as both an employee and “as a person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.