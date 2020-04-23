DALTON, Ga. — Too soon? Or just in the nick of time?
Several Dalton area residents on Wednesday were asked about Gov. Brian Kemp's Monday announcement that he is easing some restrictions on economic activity he put into place three weeks ago to slow the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and will allow some shuttered businesses to reopen.
"I think he should open things," said Maria Ochoa. "Many people are out of work."
Under Kemp’s new order, gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, massage therapists, tattoo parlors, barber shops and similar businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday, as long as they continue to comply with social distancing guidelines, maintain strict cleaning standards and employees wear a mask and gloves where appropriate.
This coming Monday, movie theaters can reopen, and restaurants — which had been limited to carry-out, curbside pickup and delivery — can resume inside dining service.
Steve Karl said he thinks the decision to reopen the economy was the right one.
"There's a lot of people out of work. They need to get back to work if they can," he said. "Now, we need to wear masks. We need to wear gloves. We need to do things that keep us safe, and I hope there's some requirements in there that we do those things."
Hannah Wehunt said she is "kind of neutral" on Kemp's decision to reopen the economy.
"If the governor thinks it is safe to open things back up, that's his judgment," she said. "He has all the information. But people still need to be cautious when they go out, maintain social distance."
Asked if people will do things to keep themselves and others safe, she said, "Some probably won't, especially when they go to restaurants and things like that."
Wehunt said she "probably won't" dine in at restaurants or go to a beauty shop any time soon.
"I think I'll wait," she said.
Corbin Lake said he can only hope the governor made the right decision.
"It would be easy for me to second guess the governor," he said. "I know the governor has access to a lot more information than I have. I can only trust he uses that information well in making his decision."
Christina Davis said it's "probably too soon" to ease restrictions.
"I'd like to see the numbers (of those infected and who have died from COVID-19) decline for a little bit," she said. "I don't think we've reached that point yet."
Statewide, there were 20,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday with 836 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 3,959 had been hospitalized.
That was up from 19,881 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday at noon with 799 deaths linked to the virus.
Whitfield County has had 47 confirmed cases with four deaths, while Murray County has had 19 cases with no deaths linked to the virus.
Does Davis think people will continue to obey social distancing and wash their hands frequently?
"It depends on the person. People who are at greater risk and people with small children are probably going to pay more attention to doing those things. I'm not sure that other people will. They should," she said.
Dr. Luis Viamonte, a retired physician, said he believes Kemp should have proceeded more cautiously.
"I would have followed the guidelines and the science, wait for the incidence of cases to be down for two weeks, then slowly open provided we have thorough and reliable widespread testing," he said. "Unfortunately, we have no vaccine or proven antivirals for COVID-19 as we have for influenza. I am sure he (Kemp) is a nice person, but in this case he is wrong and may appear as uncaring for the vulnerable."
Miriam Drake said she isn't sure the governor's decision will change things much.
"I don't know that it's going to have any impact," she said. "People haven't been staying at home anyway. Does the traffic seem any lighter? Do the stores that are open seem less crowded?"
