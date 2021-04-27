DALTON, Ga. — Dalton investigators have arrested Devon R. Wheeler, 26, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, for the Sunday morning murder of Rashad Goldston, 28, of Cleveland, Tennessee.
The arrest was made early Tuesday morning at a motel in Smyrna with the help of the Cobb County Police Department. Wheeler was arrested without incident. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The killing happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot outside of the Oyster Pub bar at 933 Market St. in Dalton. Investigators believe that some sort of dispute occurred inside of the bar between Goldston and Wheeler’s girlfriend which led to a disturbance. The disturbance continued later in the parking lot, and at approximately 2:30 a.m. the fight escalated to Wheeler firing several shots into a gray Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Goldston.
Goldston was hit by one of the gunshots in the back. Goldston tried to drive away but crashed a short distance away, flipping the vehicle onto its side in front of the Dollar Tree store in the same parking lot.
Goldston was attended to by a nurse who was on the scene and later by responding officers from the Dalton Police Department. He was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died later in the morning.
Wheeler is in the Cobb County jail and is expected to be brought to the Whitfield County jail later on Tuesday. The Dalton Police Department thanks the Cobb County Police Department for its assistance with making this arrest.
