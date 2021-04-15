CHATSWORTH, Ga. — On leave in Hong Kong after the first six months of his tour in Vietnam, Jerry Jordan had a tailored suit made and sent home to Chatsworth. Back on duty soon after, he wrote a letter dated Aug. 6, 1967, mentioning that both his mother’s and one of his brother’s birthdays were coming up on Aug. 8.
Army Sgt. Jerry Kenneth Jordan, 20, was killed in action at Binh Long Province later that night on Aug. 7, 1967, and his family learned of it the next day on his mother Rachel and Winston Jordan’s birthdays. He was also the son of Jay T. Jordan, and a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry of the 1st Infantry Division. He was the second soldier from Murray County to die in Vietnam, just six weeks after Pvt. 1st Class Jimmy Cagle.
“His body arrived in Chatsworth one week after he died, the same day they received the letter with him telling them about the tailored suit he mailed home,” said Jerry’s sister, Kathryn McBrayer. “They received his suit from Hong Kong a few days later. He was buried in his Army uniform. I remember when we saw his body for the first time they had white gloves on him. My mom had them take the gloves off because she wanted to see his hands.”
Jerry graduated Murray County High School in 1966 and was drafted into the Army in June, according to his brother Troy. Kathryn shared she was the second daughter after four boys (James, Jerry, Winston, Troy) and she also had three sisters (Joyce, Terresa, Melissa).
“I was six years younger than Jerry,” she said. “He liked to hunt and fish and ride horses, he was an outdoors person. We lived on a farm with a big garden, a lot of acreage and horses. We did a lot of farm work.”
Kathryn called Jerry a “jokester,” especially with their mom.
“He aggravated my mother, he always pulled jokes on her. I remember one time he had a bicycle tire and was going to sling it — and he didn’t really mean to — but it went around her neck!” she said with a laugh. “When she got on the phone, he would pick at her and try to get her tickled. Since us girls were younger, he’d let us go hunting with him — but we had to take these sticks and pretend like we were hunting, too. He’d make us be real quiet while he was trying to hunt. He was a sweet big brother. He liked to have fun.”
Kathryn remembers Jerry as “a laid-back person, and he was a good-looking guy, tall, and he was just sweet. His classmates and teachers loved him.”
Joyce Brooker, the oldest girl after four brothers, admits to being a “tomboy” trying to keep up with them.
“We were just a bunch of poor kids that grew up in the lower end of Murray County,” she said. “Jerry was quiet-natured … he taught me how to drive in a stick shift.”
Joyce remembered Jerry brought home rabbits and squirrels he shot for his mother to cook.
“When he went into the military he was in the Big Red One (1st Infantry Division), and I’m sure it was because he was such a marksman,” she said. “Jerry was like the rest of us, he’d never been away from home anywhere. All he knew was the same thing we all knew. We were nothing special, we just loved each other and worked and played.”
Troy said the family was “outdoors all the time.”
“My Dad always furnished us a lot of horses,” he said. “We lived in the lower end of Murray County. The only people that used that area were me and my brothers hunting and fishing all the time, and bootleggers. We had about 11,000 acres there we could do what we wanted with.”
How he died
Sgt. Jordan was killed “through hostile action, artillery rocket mortar,” according to honorstates.org. A letter Kathryn shared from his unit commander, Capt. John N. Taylor, was more specific:
“Our company was engaged in fierce combat with two companies of Viet Cong. He was mortally wounded by fragments from a hostile mortar while defending the company perimeter against the suicidal Viet Cong attacks. It may be of some comfort to know that death came quickly and he was not subject to any unnecessary suffering.”
However, Troy said a member of Jerry’s unit who was from New Mexico gave a different version.
“He called me sometime in the early ‘80s,” Troy began. “He wasn’t with Jerry when it happened, but he told me the whole company was bivouacked. Jerry was in a small unit of guys who went out — they called them a search-and-destroy unit — and they were going to hit this village and had gotten some bad information and walked into an ambush.
“They were slammed pretty hard, and there were a couple of guys that were fairly new to the unit that got caught back behind the rest of them. Jerry went back to get them and stayed to cover them while they got out, and of course, he was killed.”
Getting the dreaded news
Ozella Jordan Garner married Jerry’s brother, James, in 1965. She remembers answering the door initially when Army officials arrived with the dreaded news.
“Jerry was killed the same year my oldest daughter, Michelle, was born,” she said. “James and I was living in a trailer next to where MawMaw and PawPaw (Rachel and Jay) lived, the old house. MawMaw was at my house — she came to see the baby, Michelle, four months old — when the Army guy came to tell us. Because James was in the National Guard in Columbus (Fort Benning), and Jerry was in the service, I went to the door and the first thing I asked was ‘Which one?’
“It was like a nightmare. I can hear Mrs. Jordan to this day screaming, and it was just awful, awful.”
Ozella noted the Jordan family was “all very close.”
“Mrs. Jordan, she would get out there with them kids,” she recalled. “I remember getting together on weekends, playing softball. They were real outdoorsy, and they still get together on holidays.”
Kathryn had begun high school, and her older sister, Joyce, had stayed after school for basketball practice.
“I wasn’t old enough to drive, so Troy, one of my other brothers, picked me up,” she said. “Joyce’s friend picked her up. It was like I felt something was wrong — I remember it was a cloudy day. James was in the National Guard at Fort Benning at the time. Daddy had already gotten in from work ... They were standing out in the yard when we got there, and I just remember my sister in the car in front of us. She jumped out while the car was still running — it was a bad scene.”
Kathryn remembers her brother, Winston (now deceased), went out to the barn and spent the night.
“We could hear him all night out there screaming, it was just awful,” she said. “Momma and Daddy had taken Jerry to the airport (after his home leave before going to Vietnam), I think it was Chattanooga. And Momma just had a feeling, that instinct, that she would never see him again. She would sit up and we’d hear her at night, crying. She knew, like I did, that something was wrong … it about killed our Momma when he was killed.”
Jerry sold his horse named Mingo before going into the service, but later regretted it, Kathryn shared.
“He sent money home and asked his brother Wint to buy the horse back so he would have him when he got home,” she said. “Wint kept Mingo until the horse died in the late ‘80s … Jerry had been wounded before he was killed — he actually ended up with two Purple Hearts. Momma was tickled he got wounded, because she thought he would get to come home. But he didn’t.”
Troy remembers the day he learned Jerry had been killed.
“There was a friend of mine that wanted to take Joyce home after ball practice, and the only way she would ride home with him was if I followed them,” he said. “When we pulled up at our house there was a green military vehicle there, a Chrysler, in the yard. My mom and dad was there hugging each other. Of course, I knew immediately what the problem was. That was a sad day, and there was a lot of sad days after that.
“I’ll never forget that scene — my mom and dad stayed in that same embrace for hours, it seemed like. It was just a bad time.”
Joyce said of the funeral at Casey Springs Methodist Church, “One of his teachers at the high school, Mrs. Loughridge, was there, and a lot of his classmates, too. It was an outpouring from the whole community.”
“One thing I remember is all the people standing outside in the church yard because there wasn’t room inside,” Kathryn added.
Added Troy, his voice breaking, “He was as fine an individual as you ever met. I was two years younger and had another brother between us, and Jerry looked after us for sure.”
James noted all five Jordan men served in the military, he and Troy in the Army National Guard and Winston as active-duty Army. Their father, Jay, was in World War II in the European Theater for three years and fought through Belgium, France and into Germany.
Jerry Jordan is buried at the old Casey Springs Methodist (now Community) Church Cemetery. His commendations include the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal. He also earned a Bronze Star, according to the murraycountymuseum.com website.
Jordan's quick thinking saved a life
At Murray County High School, Jerry Jordan had a reputation for his ability to assess a situation and quickly determine how to deal with it. At age 15, these traits saved a young man's life.
Jerry and his brothers, Winston and Troy, were at their favorite swimming place in Holly Creek. Several neighbor boys had also come to swim that afternoon. Troy remembers some of them could barely swim and assumed they were just beginning to learn. One of the boys, perhaps 11 or 12, attempted to cross the deepest part of the creek and suddenly was in over his head, bobbing up and down and in serious danger of drowning.
Jerry knew the younger boy outweighed him and thought that in the boy's panic he probably would pull anyone attempting to rescue him underwater, too. Even so, he knew he had to act quickly. He dove deep into the water and came up slightly behind and under the struggling boy, pushing him toward the shore. The boy's head rose above water long enough for him to catch a breath, and after several pushes the boy's feet touched bottom. Jerry and some of the others pulled him onto the creek bank, where they helped him get water out of his lungs so he could breathe again.
When the boy was sufficiently recovered he wanted to go home, but told those present that he did not want his family to know about his near-drowning. The others agreed and all promised to keep it a secret.
Drawn from murraycountymuseum.com, and used with permission.
