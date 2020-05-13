Mohawk says Dalton plant has reopened after more than 30 employees diagnosed with COVID-19

DALTON, Ga. — Mohawk Industries recently closed its resilient plant, formerly known as the IVC building, for disinfecting after more than 30 employees in that building were diagnosed with the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Mohawk was first notified of a confirmed positive case at its Dalton resilient plant on April 20," the company said in a statement. "The plant ceased operations the same day and resumed operations May 6, after a precautionary 14-day shutdown."
Mohawk said the plant was "thoroughly cleaned and sanitized by an approved company under CDC and health department guidelines." CDC refers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mohawk said that since the coronavirus outbreak began the "resilient plant has implemented precautionary measures beyond CDC guidelines, including temperature scans at entry."
The plant is south of Dalton, just off the bypass.
"The plant is currently operating with enhanced precautions in place based on consultation with a virologist," the statement said. "Additional cleaning of work areas and shared spaces has been taking place daily, and masks or face coverings are being worn by all employees."
Mohawk said that after the initial diagnosis, employees at the plant were offered free testing for the virus and about 6% of the plant's some 600 employees tested positive.
"Broader testing of the facility’s employee population yielded more positive results than most operations would identify, particularly among asymptomatic individuals," the statement said. "This wider testing ultimately slows the spread of the virus in the community. The individuals who tested positive were advised to follow CDC guidelines, including quarantining or seeking medical assistance if symptoms arose."
Mohawk said two individuals who tested positive were briefly hospitalized and that both have been released and are expected to make a full recovery. It said "almost 95 percent of employees who tested positive have returned to work or are expected to return this week."
Mohawk said it has had 83 COVID-19 cases out of around 20,000 U.S. employees.
