More than a third of Dalton Public Schools students opt for virtual learning

Though Dalton Public Schools shifted to total virtual education in March because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the system continued providing meals for students. Students who chose complete virtual learning this year will need to go to their assigned school to pick up meals, but if a sibling attends another school, they can pick up food from that school in order to avoid "people having to drive all over (town)," said Wimberly Brackett, director of nutrition services.