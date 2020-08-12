More than a third of Dalton Public Schools students opt for virtual learning

DALTON, Ga. — Given the choice, more than a third of Dalton Public Schools students will be learning completely virtually, at least for the first six weeks of the academic term that opens Aug. 31.
Due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dalton Public Schools is allowing families to choose virtual learning or in-person instruction. Those who opt for the former must continue in that manner for the first six weeks of the academic term, while those who select in-person education can switch to virtual at any time.
Roughly 35% of the system's 7,800 enrolled students have signed up for virtual learning, said Don Amonett, deputy superintendent. At the elementary level, the number was approximately 35%, while it was about 37% at both the middle and high school levels.
Dalton Public Schools plans to employ a hybrid model the first two weeks of school, with students attending only a couple of days each week and learning virtually the other three days, although students who chose complete virtual learning will not attend in-person school even during the opening two weeks. The goal is to return to full-time, face-to-face instruction on Sept. 14 for all students who did not select virtual education.
A substantial portion of those first two weeks will be dedicated to showing all students how to get the most out of virtual learning, as well as for in-person students to understand new health and safety protocols, practices and procedures inside buildings, said Laura Orr, the system's chief academic officer. In addition, system officials are "working on how to do MAP Growth testing'' with completely virtual students, because ''we really, really want that data."
MAP Growth tests identify gaps in understanding so teachers know where to concentrate instruction, and "we get the data in real time," within 24 hours after students complete the exams, Orr said. It's especially critical to procure that data early in the 2020-21 year, because not only have students been out for summer vacation, but they spent the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year in total virtual learning, rather than with in-person classes.
While MAP Growth tests can be administered to students in schools more or less as usual, doing so with those who aren't in school buildings at all is tricky, Orr said. "We might be able to bring them in (in) very small groups," and the system could also utilize alternate locations, such as City of Refuge.
Virtual students will need to go to their assigned school to pick up their school meals, but if a sibling attends another school, they can also pick up food from that school in order to avoid "people having to drive all over (town)," said Wimberly Brackett, director of school nutrition. "We want to make it as easy as possible."
The summer nutrition program officially ends Aug. 31, which means, among other things, meals will no longer be free to all under the age of 18, Brackett said. Only students enrolled in Dalton Public Schools can receive meals from the system, as opposed to during the summer, when any student can eat meals from any school system for free.
Students who opt for virtual learning will pick up their tech devices on various days in the lead-up to the start of school, said Stuart Davis, director of technology and telecommunications. Elementary students, for example, will be invited to collect devices the last week of this month, while Dalton High School students will do their pickups this week, Morris Innovative High School is scheduled for Aug. 21 and Dalton Middle School is slated for Aug. 24-25.
