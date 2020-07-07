DALTON, Ga. — Dalton City Council members agree that wearing a face mask can help reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). But it doesn't look like the support is there for a city ordinance mandating that people wear such masks in public.
"I personally choose to wear a mask when I go into a grocery story or other place where people are likely to be gathered," said council member Annalee Harlan, a trained and licensed paramedic. "But I'm not sure how the mechanics of a mask mandate would work."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that most adults wear masks or cloth coverings over their mouth and nose in public if they cannot maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from others, saying that the coverings reduce the spread of respiratory droplets exhaled by those wearing the masks. The CDC says people with breathing issues should not wear masks, and people who are performing high-intensity activities or who are in settings where masks could increase the chances of heat-related illness should be wary of wearing masks.
"The important thing is to practice social distancing and proper hand hygiene, hand washing," said Harlan. "If we aren't doing that, I'm not sure that masks should be our top priority."
On Wednesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson signed an emergency order requiring most residents and visitors there to wear a mask in public or potentially face fines.
Dalton City Council member Gary Crews said he wouldn’t want to “second guess the mayor of Savannah.”
“I don’t know what kind of outbreak they are dealing with there,” he said. “I think local governments should be able to tailor policies to fit their situations. I don’t think we need a mandate here locally at this time. But I do want to encourage people to wear masks. I think it’s the courteous thing to do.”
City Council member Tyree Goodlett said he could support a mask mandate.
"I wear a mask every time I leave my house, when I'm at work, at City Council meetings," he said. "I wouldn't have a problem with it if it came up."
"I encourage people to wear masks," said council member Derek Waugh. "But I think when government requires something like that, as opposed to encouraging it, it can cause problems."
Mayor David Pennington said he believes people should wear a mask when they are "around a lot of people."
"But I don't wear one here at the office," he said. "There aren't a lot of people here."
He does not support a mask mandate.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter said she plans to put a measure on the agenda for the board’s Monday, July 13, meeting requiring people to wear masks in public “just to see how board members feel about it.” Most members of the Board of Commissioners have indicated they do not support mandating masks in the county.
Gov. Brian Kemp came to Dalton on Thursday as part of a two-day, seven-city tour of the state to encourage people to wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. With him was U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and other state and local officials at a press conference outside of Hamilton Medical Center. Kemp does not support a mask mandate.
"The power to slow this virus lies in the hands of the people of Georgia. Literally," Adams said. "I want you to understand my surgeon general's prescription for staying safe ... No. 1, know your risks. It's important to know that people with high blood pressure, with diabetes, with obesity are at higher risk for this disease. No. 2, know your circumstances. Are you going to be going to a place that's outside or inside? Are you going to be going to a place where it's hard to social distance? No. 3, know how to keep yourself safe. ... Washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. Hand sanitizer is great if you are not able to wash your hands. ... Maintain a safe distance from others where possible, and it if isn't possible, please, wear a mask."
Adams said wearing a mask is a small sacrifice and can help lower the disease's transmission rate. But he noted most new cases of the coronavirus are in young people and said a mask mandate could backfire.
“How many people here have a high school or college kid?” he asked. “What happens when you tell them they can’t do something? They do the exact opposite. From a health communications viewpoint, we know that shaming doesn’t work. It doesn’t work for HIV testing. It doesn’t work for getting people treated for STDs (sexually-transmitted diseases). And it has not been working for getting people to wear masks. What does work is normalizing positive behavior."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.